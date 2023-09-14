Donald Glover's Lando Is Now A Proper Star Wars Movie Instead Of A Disney+ Series

Honestly, it must be awesome to be a high-level studio executive. You get to sit around all day long, rake in millions by delegating jobs to other people, and make all sorts of bank-breaking decisions at the drop of a hat — like waffling back on forth endlessly over whether to make the next big slice of the IP pie into a movie or a streaming series. Well, the pendulum has apparently swung the other way, because we have a fresh, new update on Lucasfilm's "Lando" production.

Originally conceived as a spin-off movie, "Lando" would've ideally ridden on the coattails of 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" prequel film and given Donald Glover an even greater chance to shine, especially since he was widely agreed to be one of the few highlights from that dud of a movie. (Alden Ehrenreich, another highlight, was and always will be innocent!) Of course, once "Solo" bombed hard upon release, those plans subsequently were put on the shelf for the time being. That is, until Lucasfilm revived it in a big way with a major update, except now it would be reimagined as a Disney+ series. Now, the project is in for yet another overhaul, as Variety reports that "Lando" will now (once again) take the form of a feature film to be released on the big screen.

Got all that? Good. Because my head's still spinning. After reports began to make the rounds earlier in the day following some off-the-cuff comments by Glover's brother and creative partner, Stephen Glover, the studio directly confirmed the news to Variety. There's little in the way of concrete updates beyond that, which makes sense given the ongoing WGA strikes, but fans of Glover's performance as the lovable rogue now officially have more to look forward to.