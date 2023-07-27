Donald Glover, Star Of Lando, Will Now Co-Write The Series For Disney+

For years now, Lucasfilms' "Lando" series has been one of the biggest "we'll believe it when we see some movement on it" Star Wars projects around. Well, today's breaking news definitely counts as movement: i09 and Gizmodo have confirmed an earlier report that Donald Glover isn't just set to star in the Disney+ series about Lando Calrissian, but will also co-write the series, too. His brother and fellow "Atlanta" writer-producer Stephen Glover is set to pen the show with him, while "Dear White People" filmmaker Justin Simien's involvement in the project seems at best up in the air, but he looks to be off the project.

Apparently, the change in screenwriters came before the current SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, when Gizmodo reports that Simien chose to focus full-time on "The Haunted Mansion," which is set for a theatrical release tomorrow. This doesn't seem to be a clear consensus, though, since The Hollywood Reporter asked Simien about his involvement in an interview published just hours ago, and he responded: