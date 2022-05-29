Kathleen Kennedy Says The Lando Disney+ Series Starring Donald Glover Is Still In The Works

It's been four years since "Solo: A Star Wars Story" crashed and burned at the box office, but there may be hope yet if you were looking forward to seeing more of Donald Glover as the young Lando Calrissian. "Star Wars" once ruled the roost in movie theaters on Memorial Day weekend, but this year, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is ceding the high ground to "Top Gun: Maverick," a film that pretty much feels like "Star Wars: A New Hope" in parts, anyway. However, while Ewan McGregor's return to the galaxy far, far away may be playing out on the small screen, there's been no shortage of news coming out of Star Wars Celebration, including but not limited to the first teaser trailer for "Andor."

Total Film caught up with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars Celebration (via Star Wars News Net), where Kennedy addressed some recent comments she made in a Vanity Fair interview that seemed to imply the franchise had learned its lesson with "Solo" and would move away from stories featuring legacy characters recast with younger actors. The one exception to this? Glover and Lando. Kennedy said: