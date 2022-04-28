Disney Reveals New Logo And Synopsis For The Haunted Mansion

Not even the early stages of Spring can stop the Halloween vibes from flowing ... or the fact that we still remain a little less than a year away from the release of Disney's new live-action "The Haunted Mansion" film. But the property based on the famous Disneyland attraction doesn't wait for petty little things like "seasonally appropriate news." This train stops for nobody, which is why today brings us the news of an updated logo and synopsis for the upcoming film.

We most recently heard about the film's scheduled release date a few short months ago, revealing that the film is scheduled to drop in March of 2023. Just like the 2003 Eddie Murphy film of the same name, Disney's latest "The Haunted Mansion" production is based on the theme park ride that takes place in a mansion that is reportedly home to 999 "happy haunts." Details have remained undisclosed as to the exact nature of the film's plot, though fans could have guessed it would revolve around a psychic, a priest, and a few other characters bent on solving the mansion's many mysteries.

The new cast for the upcoming movie will rival the mansion itself as the main draw this time around. Actor Tiffany Haddish is set to play a psychic and will be joined by LaKeith Stanfield, who'll portray a widower who also works as a tour guide for the eponymous haunted mansion. As if the comedy set to be unleashed by that duo wasn't enough, the actors will also be joined by the legendary Danny DeVito (who's been previously described to be playing a "smug professor"), Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, and Chase Dillon as well. You can check out the updated logo and synopsis for "The Haunted Mansion" below.