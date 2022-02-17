Atlanta To End With Season 4, Set To Premiere This Fall

The buck apparently stops at 4. "Atlanta," one of the most genuinely groundbreaking, well-written, and formula-shattering series on television, will officially come to an end with its fourth and final season.

The announcement came down during FX's Television Critics Association panel earlier today (via Variety), as Chairman John Landgraf revealed that not only will the popular series end, but both seasons 3 and 4 will air later this year. We previously knew about the plans for the next two seasons to film back-to-back, mostly to take advantage of a rare window in the shooting schedules for the stars of the show, all of whom have only grown more in-demand in the years since "Atlanta" first debuted back in 2016. Despite the news of the series reaching its natural end, this will come as a veritable feast for viewers who've grown accustomed to the lengthy wait times between seasons. After the season 1 premiere, the second season wouldn't reach the airwaves until March of 2018. After that season ran its course, we've breathlessly waited for just about 4 long years until season 3 premieres later this March. Now, we can all look forward to season 4 debuting "this fall," only months after season 3.

And if that weren't enough, streaming subscribers will be able to watch episodes of season 3 just one day after premiering on FX, for the very first time. Read on for all the details!