Maya Erskine To Star Opposite Donald Glover In Prime Video's Mr. And Mrs. Smith Series

Prime Video has found its new co-lead for the streaming service's in-development "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" series. "Pen15" co-creator, co-showrunner, and star Maya Erskine has been tapped to star opposite actor Donald Glover, stepping in for the original and seemingly universally well-received casting of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. As we reported at the time, Waller-Bridge parted ways with the buzzy production over what was called "a different creative vision for the series than Donald Glover." Now, we're hearing straight from Glover himself, the co-creator, executive producer, and co-star of this upcoming "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" reimagining, that Erskine will be joining the cast.

The news actually broke from an interview with Glover that was also conducted by, uh, Glover. Yeah, seriously, you read that correctly. You should probably check that out for yourself over at Interview Magazine (via Variety), because it's kind of a trip. In his own enigmatic way, Glover takes the opportunity to briefly address the creative falling-out between himself and Waller-Bridge, citing "classic creative differences" while reassuring readers that the two are "still friends." Casually revealing that Maya Erskine will now play Mrs. Smith in the spy vs. spy thriller, Interviewer Donald Glover and Interviewee Donald Glover traded compliments over the "Pen15" star:

Glover (interviewer): "Who's Mrs. Smith now?"

Glover (Interviewee): "Maya Erskine."

(interviewer): "From 'Pen15?' I love her."

(interviewee): "Yeah. She's dope. It's exciting. I really love the show. I'm writing the finale now."

Like I said, that interview is a wild one.