Star Wars Is Finally Unpacking A Major Moment From Darth Vader's History

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Darth Vader is one of the most recognizable characters in the "Star Wars" galaxy. Dating back to his original appearance in George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," the Sith Lord has been explored a great deal in movies, TV shows, and books. One might think just about every corner of his past has been filled in at this point. Nope! A new novel hitting shelves later this year is actually going to be filling in a crucial moment from Vader's history.

Advertisement

Written by Adam Christopher, "Star Wars: Master of Evil" arrives on November 11, 2025, and will be the first Darth Vader-focused book in roughly a decade, going back to 2015's "Lords of the Sith." Taking place very shortly after Anakin Skywalker first became Darth Vader in "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith" (a film that only just celebrated its 20th anniversary in style), the novel will explore this crucial period when the Chosen One truly let his former Jedi self go in order to give himself over to the dark side. As the synopsis for the book reveals, "Master of Evil" will explore Vader forging his signature red lightsaber:

"Even as his humanity gives way to myth, Vader remains haunted by the promises of the dark side, seeking the ultimate power that his master has hinted at but withheld — the power to conquer death itself. On the volcanic world of Mustafar, Vader undertakes a dark ritual, bleeding a kyber crystal to forge his lightsaber. This act unleashes a power far greater than he anticipated, giving him a glimpse into the limitless potential of the Force."

Advertisement

The origin of Vader's red lightsaber was previously explored in Marvel's 2017 "Darth Vader" comic. However, it appears this novel is going to diver deeper into that key moment from Vader's history. More importantly, it's going to reveal what happened after the creation of his lightsaber. As the plot synopsis further reveals: