Netflix Is Developing Catan Movies And TV Shows, But They're A Decade Too Late
Netflix is looking to turn a wildly popular board game into a major franchise. The board game in question is "Catan," formerly known as "Settlers of Catan." The streaming service has cut a deal to make movies and TV shows based on the game, both scripted and unscripted, across live-action and animation. In short, it's a comprehensive deal.
According to Variety, the producing team in place currently consists of Darren Kyman from game publisher asmodee, Pete Fenlon of Catan Studios, Guido and Benjamin Teuber, the sons of "Catan" inventor Klaus Teuber, and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment. A "Catan" movie has been in development since 2015, but that's now poised to become a reality. More than that, Netflix believes this can be a full-on franchise. Thomas Koegler, asmodee's CEO, had this to say about it:
"Millions of people are enjoying 'Catan' since it was created and for many, it remains a gateway to modern board gaming. I'm thrilled to see the game expanding to a larger audience who will discover the richness of its universe, I find it exciting for the future of the brand. It's also a testament that board gaming is truly part of pop culture and a popular form of entertainment in everyone's homes, and I'm delighted to continue asmodee's relationship with Netflix."
"Catan" is remarkably popular, so it's not hard, on paper, to see why Netflix would go all-in on it. The problem? It's almost certainly missed the window of opportunity. As /Film's Jacob Hall argued regarding a "Catan" movie in 2017, It's "great for a Friday night around the kitchen table, not for a Friday night around at the movie theater." Beyond that, it just might be too little, too late, as this game's peak moment in the broader cultural sphere has long since passed.
Catan may not be meaningful IP anymore (if it ever was)
"Settlers of Catan" was first published in 1995, but around a decade ago, tabletop games began booming in North America, with "Catan" becoming a major favorite. The game has sold more than 45 million copies globally and been translated into 40 languages. It's remarkably popular, so there is a built-in audience. But its popularity peaked years ago, and it's going to take time to get this enterprise up and running, so Netflix may've missed the boat. "Catan" simply doesn't seem like meaningful IP as fuel for narrative storytelling anymore, assuming it ever was.
The game's premise involves ships reaching the coast of an uncharted island. Others have also landed on the shores, so it's more or less a race to settle the island. What it lacks is an inherent narrative. Then again, that hasn't stopped a "Monopoly" movie from entering development. Netflix is also currently looking to create a "Monopoly" competition series, for what it's worth.
At one time, a full-on "Tetris" movie trilogy was even in the works, and that game has zero narrative. At least with "Catan," one could see how the right writer(s) could find a thread to pull within the game's premise. Benjamin and Guido Teuber had this to add about the Netflix deal:
"When our father, Klaus Teuber, first introduced 'Catan' 30 years ago, he imagined an aspirational world where people would gather by trading, building, and settling together — both at the table and beyond it. This collaboration with Netflix marks an exciting new chapter in that journey. For three decades, 'Catan' has connected families and friends around the world. Now, we're thrilled to see it inspire storytelling on a global stage — staying true to our father's vision of creativity, strategy, and human connection."
Netflix's neverending quest for a big franchise
The thing to remember is that Netflix, for years now, has been on the quest to develop a major franchise, but with little success. For example, the company spent hundreds of millions of dollars making Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon" movies, which flamed out after "Part Two: The Scargiver." And that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Similarly, Netflix spent a staggering $320 million on this year's "The Electric State," which had virtually no cultural impact whatsoever and failed to generate a franchise. Even the much-streamed "Red Notice" was supposed to get sequels that never happened. The streamer may finally have a viable property on its hands with "KPop Demon Hunters," but that's early days, and we'll have to see how it shakes out.
The point is, this lines up with Netflix's never-ending, expensive quest to find a major franchise. The brass at the company seems to believe, right or wrong, that "Catan" could be that.
"Anyone who has played 'Catan' knows that the intense strategy at the core of the game has endless opportunities for some serious drama," Jinny Howe, head of scripted series in U.S. and Canada for Netflix, had to say. "We're thrilled to partner across series, features, animation, and games to bring this world to life for hardcore 'Settlers' and new fans alike."
Netflix has previously had luck with pre-established IP like the acclaimed "Arcane," despite it only lasting a couple of seasons. It clearly wants big things out of the "Catan" universe, but that'll only happen if viewers show up in the first place. Can Netflix turn "Catan" into "Game of Thrones?" That's the real question. It's going to be an uphill battle, that much is certain.
The "Catan" projects don't currently have release dates, but stay tuned.