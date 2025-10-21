15 Movies Like Good Will Hunting Fans Should Watch Next

"Good Will Hunting" is a sentimental film. This isn't a bad thing, and in fact, the sentiments it expresses still resonate more than 30 years later. Written by best friends Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, the film follows Will Hunting (Damon), a math genius working as a janitor for Harvard University. Forced to get treatment with a therapist after a violent outburst, Will's relationship with Sean Maguire (Robin Williams) changes the course of his life.

An earnest, emotional, ultimately feel-good story, "Good Will Hunting" achieves these qualities without becoming saccharine or clichéd. One of the most beloved films about mentorship and one of the greatest about therapy, "Good Will Hunting" doesn't reinvent the wheel, but represents the gold standard for what films like this can be.

At the same time, the film isn't peerless, and if you look hard enough, you can find examples of movies that deliver a similar sentiment or hit familiar narrative points. From stories about therapy and mental health, to tortured geniuses, to unexpected mentee/mentor relationships, you're bound to find something here that will move you.

Here are 15 movies you should watch if "Good Will Hunting" is your jam.