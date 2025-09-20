45 Years Ago, Robert Redford Directed His First Oscar-Winning, Box Office Smash

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"I had a very strong idea about stories I wanted to tell about the America I grew up in, and I was inclined to go into what I would call the grey zone of American life." Those are the words of Robert Redford speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in 2014 about his 1980 classic "Ordinary People."

We lost Redford at the age of 89 recently, with the beloved filmmaker known best for his on-screen roles in everything from "All the President's Men" to "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." As an actor, Redford was unmatched in his abilities. He was nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars for his work in the all-time great crime caper "The Sting." Yet, for all of his remarkable achievements on screen, he never won an Academy Award for his acting.

As a director? That's a different story. A story that started 45 years ago with a devastating, heartfelt, timeless family drama that became a calling card for this master of his craft.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of its 45th anniversary and in memory of the late, great Robert Redford, we're looking back at "Ordinary People." We'll go over the genesis of the idea, how it marked a change in Redford's career, what happened when it hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?