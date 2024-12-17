The Denzel Washington-Directed Movie You Probably Didn't Know Oprah Produced

Not only does the great and discerning Denzel Washington have a commanding presence with an electric charisma and fiery delivery, but he's also one of cinema's greatest orators. His background in theatre and Shakespeare gives him a powerful control over his speech, and his words flow trippingly off the tongue in ways that perfectly fit his characters. (He did play famous civil rights activist Malcolm X multiple times, after all.) We've recently seen Denzel Washington have a lot of fun with his scene-stealing performance in "Gladiator II" as a conniving arms dealer who plans to take over Rome, like the way he over-enunciates the word "politics-uh," poking fun at the current bureaucracy.

This aspect of his performance style made him ideal for his role in "The Great Debaters" as Professor Melvin Tolson, a mercurial debate coach who encourages his students from a tiny, all-Black college in Texas to go up against Harvard University's championship team. Controlling pitch, using pauses, and clearly articulating your argument are all important parts of making speeches and engaging in a debate, and Washington's eloquence and authoritative demeanor perfectly carries all of this in his role as a teacher inspiring his pupils. He recites lines from Langston Hughes' "I, Too, Sing America" and other writing by Countee Cullen.

But Denzel Washington doesn't just bring his performing skills to the role. He also unexpectedly served as the director of "The Great Debaters," which was his sophomore feature behind the camera. Denzel Washington's directorial debut was the emotional military drama "Antwone Fisher," and he would go on to adapt the powerful stage play "Fences." Compared to those two projects, "The Great Debaters" flies a bit under the radar, despite having the ultra-high-profile Oprah Winfrey working on the film as the producer. Despite her involvement, "The Great Debaters" took a long time to get off the ground.