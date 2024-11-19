The Real Reason Denzel Washington Turns Down So Many Roles

"There's definitely room for some improvement on the administrative side," Denzel Washington said in a recent interview with The Talks. He, just as much as anyone, realizes the unfortunate habits that the Hollywood machine instantly falls into whenever they get a whiff of success. Generally speaking, Washington feels, Hollywood executives can be horrendously uncreative when it comes to genres, and especially actors. "I don't think there is a system," he said. "It's a bunch of people scrambling trying to get rich. That's all it is. [...] 'Hey, if Joe Black suddenly makes us 100 million, find me 10 more Joe Blacks.' I think that's the nature of the business."

Washington then opined, with a definite note of bitterness, that 70-year-old actors are still paired with 25-year-old female love interests. Also that no major studio has yet had a Black president. Too many modern movies, he feels, are told from a very specific — that is: male and white — perspective.

Washington also noted that, as an actor, he constantly teeters on the brink of being typecast, something he has fought hard to curtail. The actor has always remained sharply aware of the dangers of "just taking a job," feeling that another paycheck isn't worth compromising a career of integrity. Despite this, Washington was able to recognize a few times in his career when he started getting certain types of scripts over and over, sometimes making selections that painted him in a corner.

Following some advice from a Hollywood legend, however, Washington learned a valuable lesson: it's okay to say "No."