Richard Gere's 5 Favorite Movies Of All Time
Richard Gere began his professional film career in 1975, appearing in the crime thriller "Report to the Commissioner." In 1976 and 1977, he secured notable supporting roles in "Baby Blue Marine" and "Looking for Mr. Goodbar," before securing his first leading role in 1978's "Bloodbrothers," a coming-of-age drama about two Italian-American brothers living in the Bronx. That same year, Gere appeared in Terrence Malick's dreamy "Days of Heaven," more or less securing him as a permanent Hollywood fixture. Gere has been working steadily ever since, using his affable on-camera charm and approachable good looks to remain one of the industry's most reliable movie stars. His high-profile marriage to model Cindy Crawford in 1991 only added to the actor's status as a sex symbol.
Gere often takes roles that require more razzle-dazzle than deep acting range, but Gere has been nominated for Golden Globes and Emmys, and won a SAG Award, so he's no slouch as a thespian. And his career continued apace. The 75-year-old actor appeared in "Oh, Canada" and "Longing" in 2024, and will soon appear in the Paramount+ series "The Agency" alongside Michael Fassbender and Jodie Turner-Smith.
He also, it seems, has rather eclectic taste as a filmgoer. In 2017, Rotten Tomatoes interviewed Gere about his five favorite movies, and he listed two of his own (which is always a bold choice), including, surprisingly, a not-exactly-well-known effort of his from 2016. Gere also listed three international stone-cold classics that one can readily find on the Criterion Channel and that are frequently rewatched by film students.
The list of Gere's favorite movies is below.
Richard Gere selected two of his own movies as favorites
Gere's number one film was "Days of Heaven." He noted that it was his first film, which is technically true, as the principal photography started as far back as 1976, shortly after Gere was in "Report to the Commissioner." In his mind, it was his first lead role, even if other films were released before "Days of Heaven" was completed. The actor also noted how sad it was that he began his career with his best movie. In a way, it's been downhill ever since. He said:
"It was the first film that Terry Malick made [and he] kind of became Terry Malick in that movie. It also was the first film of mine at the Cannes Film Festival. So, everything about that film kind of was important to me as an actor and as a person."
Fair enough.
Gere selected 2016's "Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer" as his second favorite movie, which may come as a surprise. In that film, Gere plays Norman Oppenheimer, a man who has made a livelihood of arranging meetings between Israeli politicians and other notable power brokers. As the film goes on, however, Norman's dealings become weirdly shady, and the law begins to tail him, accusing Norman of bribery.
When Gere was interviewed by Rotten Tomatoes, "Norman" was his most recent feature, so it's possible the actor was merely high on the picture. Or perhaps he was simply being mercenary, and using the Rotten Tomatoes interview to do some publicity.
"And the second one is my last film — so 50-something films later — is 'Norman.' 'Norman' is probably the least obvious casting choice of me one could ever make. I think because of that, it ended up being such a terrific experience. Sort of completely working in another territory."
Whatever his motives, Gere seemed to enjoy the experience.
Richard Gere also loves notable international classics
Gere's third through fifth selections are unassailable, with at least one of them considered one of the best movies of all time.
Gere is fond of Gabriel Axel's 1987 Danish film "Babette's Feast," a film about the spiritual power of a good meal. Stéphane Audran plays Babette, a French ex-pat who is forced to move in with a pair of bitter, elderly, ultra-religious sisters who live in the very remote Danish countryside. The sisters (Bodil Kjer and Birgitte Federspiel) are bitter and ascetic, and Babette, because of her circumstances, prepares their meals for free. When Babette wins the lottery, she decides to use the winnings to prepare one of the best meals imaginable; she was a star chef in her previous life. "Babette's Feast" is a gloriously moving, quiet, and gentle film about the power of Christian giving.
The actor also likes Vittorio De Sica's 1948 neo-realist classic "Bicycle Thieves," a film discussed so often, that it hardly needs description here. It's easy to list as a favorite, however, as "Bicycle Thieves" has lost none of its tragic power in the last 76 years. An impoverished father needs a bike to post movie posters in exchange for a vital pittance of money. His bike is stolen, however, leading him to the brink of iniquity and the line of disappointing his son.
And, citing the film's photography, Gere lists F.W. Murnau's 1927 film "Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans," one of the first films to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Its Oscar was an honor it shared with "Wings," as "Best Picture" was technically two categories that year. "Sunrise" won "Best Unique or Artistic Picture," while "Wings" won merely "Outstanding Picture."
Gere said "Sunrise" was full of "Human emotions and consciousness and yearnings and failings and karma." He's right.