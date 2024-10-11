Why The Oscars Banned Richard Gere For 20 Years

Thus, Gere, Sarandon, and Robbins were subject to the classic "actors are here to act" excuse, with then-Academy president Bob Rehme telling the LA Times that "the [Oscars telecast is] about movies, about people's work in movies, about entertainment. It's not supposed to be about political activities around the world," even if people do agree with them. Cates was more open about upholding the Oscars' shiny reputation (it was, after all, started as an anti-union propaganda technique), telling the outlet, "I'm not questioning their politics and their good will, I'm questioning their taste and appropriateness."

Ironically, attendees at the 1993 Oscars were permitted to wear red ribbons for HIV/AIDS awareness, even though the two actors who spoke out about HIV were scolded. (Sarandon and Robbins did both return to the Oscars, despite Rehme's Cates' promise to un-invite them.) It's an all-too-familiar scenario on the award season circuit. Just this year, Oscar attendees were permitted to wear ribbons in support of a ceasefire in Gaza, yet "Zone of Interest" director Jonathan Glazer was lambasted for being one of the only people to speak up about the ongoing violence in the Middle East in his Best International Feature acceptance speech. The political and cultural contexts for the two situations are undoubtedly different, but in both, tiny, muted political statements were seemingly embraced on the red carpet, while spoken statements on stage were met with strong backlash.

As for Gere, it's possible that his comments in 1993 might have cost him an Oscar nod for 2002's "Chicago." The movie earned an impressive 13 Oscar nominations and took home Best Picture, among other trophies. Gere was the only major actor who didn't get a nomination, while four of his costars did. "Everyone had a radio on for the nominations. You could hear the 'whoas,'" Gere recalled when speaking to THR. "Like, this one got nominated. 'Whoa!' The next one. 'Yay!' Then silence. There certainly was a moment there of, 'Oh.'" As of 2017, though, Gere didn't seem troubled by the limitations put on his career, and said he was happy to keep making "small, interesting, character-driven and narrative driven stories." As he put it: "I'm not interested in playing the wizened Jedi in your tentpole."