Why The Oscars Banned Richard Gere For 20 Years
Richard Gere has never won an Oscar, and if history holds true, he might not be winning one anytime soon. In fact, the actor, who first rose to fame for his turn in films like "American Gigolo" and "An Officer and a Gentleman," didn't show his face at the Academy Awards ceremony for two decades after he was reportedly blacklisted from the awards following a political speech he gave in 1993.
In case you didn't see the moment in question live, it's worth noting that Gere was a sex symbol and a huge deal in Hollywood in the early '90s, and letting him present the Oscar for Best Art Direction was no doubt good for the show's then still-high ratings. When he stepped on stage that night, America was still gripped with leftover "Pretty Woman" fever, and Gere would go on to make some of his best films (including "Primal Fear" and "Chicago") in the decade to follow. Before presenting the award to the artists who worked on "Howards End," however, Gere decided to use his moment in the spotlight to talk about something wholly unrelated to the subject at hand: human rights violations in China.
Gere's comments about Tibet incensed an Oscars producer
In a preamble to his scripted speech that lasted about a minute and 40 seconds, Gere directly addressed Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, noting that since a billion people could be watching the Oscars, and they were telecast in China, the official might be watching "right now with his children and his grandchildren." Gere then cited the nation's track record of reported human rights violations and asked the crowd to "send love and truth and kind of sanity to Deng Xiaoping right now in Beijing, that he will take his troops and take the Chinese away from Tibet and allow these people to live as free independent people again."
A longtime Buddhist and activist, Gere has studied under the Dalai Lama, and in 1999 he even told a journalist he'd spoken with Tibetan people who had endured decades of solitary confinement under China's rule. By the time of his Oscars speech, Gere had already been outspoken about Tibetan freedom, co-founding the organization Tibet House in 1987. The actor's dedication to the cause remains today; in July he joined an upcoming documentary about the Dalai Lama as an executive producer. When Gere gave his off the cuff speech (which you can, ironically, now watch on the official Oscars YouTube channel), the audience at the Oscars applauded, but producer Gil Cates apparently hated it so much that he later said he wouldn't invite Gere back.
In an LA Times piece published soon after the Oscars telecast, Cates was quoted as saying, "Does anyone care about Richard Gere's comments about China? It's arrogant." The awards producer badmouthed both Gere and fellow presenters Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon, who used their time to talk about an urgent crisis involving Haitian refugees being held at Guantanamo due to their HIV status. "[For] someone who I invite to present an award to use that time to postulate a personal political belief I think is not only outrageous, it's distasteful and dishonest," Cates told the outlet. He concluded, "I wouldn't invite them to my home, and I won't invite them to a future show."
The actor says his movie career has been impacted
The banning didn't last forever, though it may have had lasting repercussions on Gere's career. The actor finally attended the Oscars again in 2013, and told The Huffington Post that "it seems if you stay around long enough, they forget they've banned you." Hollywood as a whole didn't forget, though, especially as China has become a major international market for select films made stateside. In a 2017 Hollywood Reporter profile, Gere noted that he's been denied film roles or had movies he starred in buried because his presence in a movie could tank its overseas box office.
"I recently had an episode where someone said they could not finance a film with me because it would upset the Chinese," he said, explaining that this is part of what's led to his focus on more indie films. Still, even independent financing allegedly couldn't protect a Chinese director he was hoping to work with, who he says dropped out of a film two weeks before shooting due to safety concerns.
"We had a secret phone call on a protected line," Gere told the outlet. "If I had worked with this director, he, his family would never have been allowed to leave the country ever again, and he would never work." In the same profile, lifelong activist Sarandon noted that Hollywood has two sets of rules about political outspokenness at places like the Oscars. "It doesn't matter if you're outspoken about Trump, because Hollywood hates Trump," she noted. "But it was brave of Richard to say what he said. He was drawing attention to the things that everyone has agreed not to pay attention to. That's the sin."
History repeats itself on the award season circuit
Thus, Gere, Sarandon, and Robbins were subject to the classic "actors are here to act" excuse, with then-Academy president Bob Rehme telling the LA Times that "the [Oscars telecast is] about movies, about people's work in movies, about entertainment. It's not supposed to be about political activities around the world," even if people do agree with them. Cates was more open about upholding the Oscars' shiny reputation (it was, after all, started as an anti-union propaganda technique), telling the outlet, "I'm not questioning their politics and their good will, I'm questioning their taste and appropriateness."
Ironically, attendees at the 1993 Oscars were permitted to wear red ribbons for HIV/AIDS awareness, even though the two actors who spoke out about HIV were scolded. (Sarandon and Robbins did both return to the Oscars, despite Rehme's Cates' promise to un-invite them.) It's an all-too-familiar scenario on the award season circuit. Just this year, Oscar attendees were permitted to wear ribbons in support of a ceasefire in Gaza, yet "Zone of Interest" director Jonathan Glazer was lambasted for being one of the only people to speak up about the ongoing violence in the Middle East in his Best International Feature acceptance speech. The political and cultural contexts for the two situations are undoubtedly different, but in both, tiny, muted political statements were seemingly embraced on the red carpet, while spoken statements on stage were met with strong backlash.
As for Gere, it's possible that his comments in 1993 might have cost him an Oscar nod for 2002's "Chicago." The movie earned an impressive 13 Oscar nominations and took home Best Picture, among other trophies. Gere was the only major actor who didn't get a nomination, while four of his costars did. "Everyone had a radio on for the nominations. You could hear the 'whoas,'" Gere recalled when speaking to THR. "Like, this one got nominated. 'Whoa!' The next one. 'Yay!' Then silence. There certainly was a moment there of, 'Oh.'" As of 2017, though, Gere didn't seem troubled by the limitations put on his career, and said he was happy to keep making "small, interesting, character-driven and narrative driven stories." As he put it: "I'm not interested in playing the wizened Jedi in your tentpole."