The Zone Of Interest Director's Oscar Speech Finally Said The Quiet Part Out Loud

At the 96th Academy Awards, Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest" was nominated for both Best Picture and Best International Picture. It won the latter at the time of publication, with Glazer himself accepting the award. "The Zone of Interest" is an English picture, but it's set in Poland and Germany. The titular "Zone" is the Auschwitz concentration camp. "The Zone of Interest" follows the Höss family, the real-life Nazis living in a villa outside the camp; the patriarch Rudolf was the camp's commander and bizarrely, real life had the happier ending here: we don't see it in the film, but Höss was hung for his atrocities in 1947.

A common question asked about the Holocaust is how people who were there could have let an industrial-scale pogrom happen. "The Zone of Interest" answers that by showing the Nazis' point of view, and its answer? It happened like all other evil does — the Nazis put the violence out of sight because people are masters at compartmentalizing so long as they have their own creature comforts. The film's sound mix includes faint screams and echoes of the camp's furnace, as if daring you to tune out the murder after murder as the Höss family has.

/Film's Witney Siebold, in writing about the movie, noted the motif of cleaning in "Zone"; the thesis is that it's impossible to wipe away the stain that the Nazis' crimes have left. In fact (as shown by a flashforward to the modern Auschwitz museum being cleaned by janitors), we have to remember what happened — but we're falling short.

You see, "The Zone of Interest" is not just about the Holocaust, and Glazer's acceptance speech confirmed what many have been reading into the film's subtext.