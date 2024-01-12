The Zone Of Interest Ending Explained: Sanitizing A Home Of Evil

Spoilers follow.

Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest" takes place mostly in a pristine, clean two-story home in the Polish countryside. It has a large, verdant lawn, an outsize greenhouse, and spacious bedrooms for the occupants' children. Its garden is well-maintained and regularly fertilized. They have a small pool, even, equipped with a waterslide. People come to visit the manse's occupants regularly, and everyone comments on how nice it is, and how proud they are of Rudolf (Christian Freidel) and his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller) for maintaining such a lovely estate.

Sharing a wall with the estate is the Auschwitz concentration camp. It's the early 1940s and the smokestacks are billowing, belching out the ashes of hundreds upon hundreds of murdered Jews. During the day, Rudolf has meetings with other Nazi generals, discussing the logistics of how to use furnaces to dispose of human beings more efficiently. The Hades-like groan of deathly kill chambers hums gently in the background of every scene. Only very occasionally do Rudolf's and Hedwig's children hear a shout or a scream. Hedwig comfortably tries on a fur coat, recently taken from one of Auschwitz's victims. The kids play casually with collections of gold teeth.

Glazer keeps his camera back from the action, depicting a series of well-swept dioramas where evil lives. The bourgeois creature comforts held by Rudolf and Hedwig are specifically wielded to sanitize their moral emptiness and Rudolf's murderous job. It won't be until the end of the film that either Rudolf or Hedwig will reveal any moments of doubt or regret over their actions. Evil, it seems, can be reduced to comfortable living in posh homes, being concerned with lifestyle, and overlooking genocide. The banality of evil indeed.