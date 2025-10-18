The Best Scare In The Conjuring: Last Rites, According To The Director [Exclusive]

This article discusses spoilers for "The Conjuring: Last Rites."

"The Conjuring: Last Rites" was one of the scariest horror movies of 2025, a claim which is supported by the film's massively impressive box office take. Of course, this comes as little surprise, because "Last Rites" is the ninth (or tenth, depending on your count) movie in the Conjuring universe, and it's a franchise that has made its bones on scaring the pants off folks. Over the course of the series, which has included the main four "Conjuring" films, three "Annabelle" movies, and two "The Nun" films, there's been an unofficial competition amongst the various directors as to who can top the other when it comes to staging a new scary setpiece. Ironically, director Michael Chaves has been competing not just with folks like James Wan and David F. Sandberg, but himself, as he's directed the last two "Conjuring" entries (including "Last Rites") as well as "The Nun II."

As such, Chaves has clearly become adept at singling out setpieces that work. While "Last Rites" boasts several moments that have the power to get under your skin, in Chaves' opinion, there's a clear winner amongst them. According to a recent chat the director had with /Film's Jacob Hall, Chaves' pick for the best scare in the film is the sequence where the now-adult Judy Warren (Mia Tomlinson) tries on a dress for her upcoming wedding, and is left alone inside a dressing room which is full of reflective mirrors. While there, she has a vision of a demon wearing her face stalking and attacking her. It's a well-staged, expertly executed scare setpiece, and it's made all the more creepy and memorable thanks to Chaves' cinematic techniques.