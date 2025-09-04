The Conjuring: Last Rites Post-Credits Scene Offers The Origin Story You Didn't See Coming

In "Last Rites," the haunted mirror is the film's central antagonist. It's the object that represents unfinished business for Ed and Lorraine, it's the cause of the haunting of the Smurl family, and, ultimately, it's the conduit through which Judy Warren (Mia Tomlinson) is possessed by the demon that wants to tear the Warrens apart. While the conjuring mirror's story as seen in "Last Rites" was surely not planned all the way back in 2013, it's entirely possible that its existence was hinted at in several of the prior "Conjuring" films. After all, the idea behind the Conjuring universe from the start was that it would adapt the real-life cases of the Warrens into fictionalized stories. "Annabelle Comes Home" is a good example of this ethos, as it includes a group of spirits investigated by the real-life Warrens blended into a totally fictional story. Then there's the matter of the Warrens' trophy room, which has always been dressed to include allusions and references to other Warren cases.

With this in mind, it's possible to see moments peppered throughout the "Conjuring" films that seem to presage the conjuring mirror in retrospect. In the first "Conjuring," Carolyn initially sees the spirit of Bathsheba in her daughter's music box mirror, an object which is part of the last shot of the film in which the camera zooms into the mirror. Is the shot part of a fake-out scare, priming the viewers to expect a ghost who doesn't appear, or is it also trying to point out the mirror itself? In "The Conjuring 2," Lorraine is tormented by the spirit of Valak (Bonnie Aarons), the Demon Nun, who appears to her in a mirror in one scene. Of course, mirrors are a common trope in horror films, likely for the latent mythological and spiritual reasons behind the belief in an actual conjuring mirror. So, the very existence of mirrors and spooky things happening in and around them in the "Conjuring" films isn't exactly a smoking gun that the series was always planning on revealing a deeper connotation to its title.

The really clever aspect to this post-credits "reveal" is how it carries a lot of power through implication, which in turn is essentially what belief in the paranormal is all about. As most of us know, there exists very little tangible, unequivocal evidence of the existence of spirits. Thus, most folks who believe in them do so not out of objective but subjective proof, and this proof is often delivered through implication and suggestion. In other words, sure, the postscript suggesting that the Conjuring films were named after the haunted mirror is logically unsound. Yet isn't it more fun, more intriguing, more eerie, to believe that it's true? It's up to you to decide.