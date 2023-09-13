Beyond The Conjuring: Horror Movies That Don't (But Could) Exist Within The Warren Universe

It took nearly 20 years to make "The Conjuring," a "based on a true story" film about the supposed hauntings of the Perron family in Harrisville, Rhode Island. For over 14 years, producer Tony DeRosa-Grund went from studio to studio trying to make the film happen, but it wasn't until writers Chad and Carey W. Hayes updated the script and shifted the perspective from the Perron family to paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren that there was movement on the picture. The duo interviewed Lorraine Warren to ensure authenticity, and the new script sparked a massive bidding war. The Hayes brothers had cracked the code — the secret of what would become a massive franchise lay with the Warrens.

Before the era of televised paranormal investigators like Zak Bagans of "Ghost Adventures" or "Kindred Spirits" stars Amy Bruni and Adam Berry, there were Ed and Lorraine Warren. Ed was a professed demonologist, while Lorraine claimed to be a clairvoyant. Together, the two founded the New England Society for Psychic Research and were involved in many of the most well-known reported hauntings in modern U.S. history. While The Conjuring Universe introduced the Warrens to a new generation, they were staple figures for decades, and many of their investigations had been given the movie treatment before James Wan would direct Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the famous couple.

These stories are not canonical within The Conjuring Universe of the titular films or the spin-offs focused on "The Nun" and "Annabelle," but considering the connective tissue of the Warrens, they could be viewed as side-stories, or perhaps serve as the basis for future "Conjuring" films.

Here are some horror movies that don't currently exist in the timeline of "The Conjuring" but do exist within the real-life universe of the Warrens.