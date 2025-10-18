10 Years Later, Guillermo Del Toro's Crimson Peak Remains A Box Office Tragedy

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"The thing that will always, pun intended, haunt that movie is that it was sold as a horror movie. But I remember distinctly, when we had the meetings [about promotion], they were all targeted toward getting the horror audience for the opening weekend. And I knew we were doomed!" Those are the words of Guillermo del Toro speaking to Vulture, reflecting on his 2015 directorial effort "Crimson Peak."

To del Toro's point, his gothic, romantic, supernatural epic was sold by Universal Pictures to the masses as a straight-up haunted house horror movie in a period setting. From misleading trailers to generically creepy posters, the studio leaned hard and almost purely on the outright horror of it all. What audiences got was something far more difficult to categorize, resulting in a major disconnect between expectations and reality. It resulted in a box office flop that, to this day, remains one of the great tragedies of del Toro's great career as a filmmaker.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Crimson Peak" in honor of its 10th anniversary. We'll go over how it came to be, what happened in the lead-up to its release, what happened once it hit theaters, what happened in the years after it first came out, and what lessons we can learn from it a decade removed. Let's dig in, shall we?