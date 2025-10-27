10 Worst Agatha Christie Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Agatha Christie mastered the detective novel and its crowd-pleasing appeal early on in her career, and then she spent the better part of six decades stacking hit novel on top of hit novel by alternately riffing on and twisting around the blueprint she herself had set. Given the level of relentless professionalism we're talking about, it should not be particularly difficult to make solid movies and TV shows out of Christie's oeuvre. Her works practically slide onto the screen by themselves, every twist and every peak and valley of tension ingrained into the raw material.

And yet.

For a writer whose work has served as the basis for so many adaptations, it's actually pretty impressive how strong the batting average of Christie-inspired cinema is. You can get two thirds into the entire catalog of Agatha Christie movies without hitting a truly bad one. But still, there are a handful of films and series that fumble her work to a rather spectacular degree — either by misunderstanding its core charms and sustaining principles, chucking those charms and principles out the window for no discernible purpose, or just wasting them on shoddy audiovisual execution.

Below, you'll find a ranking of the 10 worst film and TV adaptations of Agatha Christie books ever, ordered from the pretty bad to the outright catastrophic. Some of these may come as revelations to less familiar readers — did you know that they once tried to turn Hercule Poirot into Inspector Clouseau?. But with apologies to the master herself, you will find that the #1 probably won't be a huge twist.