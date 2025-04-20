Carrie Fisher Starred In A Chilling Agatha Christie Adaptation After Star Wars

In "Appointment with Death," Fisher's character Nadine causes quite a bit of drama when the family lawyer, Jefferson Cope (David Soul) flirts with her in front of her husband Lennox, and she flirts right back. This leads to all kinds of shenanigans (including a poisoning!), and when Emily Boynton ends up dead, there are plenty of possible suspects, including Nadine. Eventually, Poirot gets his woman, the murder is solved, and everyone is left to pick up the pieces. It seems like a pretty decent Poirot mystery, but unfortunately, "Appointment with Death" was panned by critics and isn't especially beloved by audiences, either.

Advertisement

Variety's review reads, "Director Michael Winner has some fine Israeli locations to play with, but his helming is only lackluster, the script and characterizations bland, and there simply are not enough murders to sustain the interest of even the most avid Agatha Christie fan." Yikes.

While "Appointment with Death" ranges from bad to so-bad-it's-good, it's not impossible to watch, like the television adaptation of "Wasp's Nest." It's available to rent online (and is currently streaming on Tubi), so both Agatha Christie and Carrie Fisher completionists can check this one off their list. For folks who want to enjoy some other Poirot mysteries, there are always Kenneth Branagh's films about the famous detective with their own bevy of big-name stars.

Advertisement