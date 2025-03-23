The Agatha Christie Adaptation That's Impossible To Watch Today

Hercule Poirot is a creature of routine. Agatha Christie's most famous fictional detective (apart from Miss Marple) is frighteningly methodical in his investigations, and this personal quirk extends to everything he does. This obsession with order or routine serves a purpose, of course. Poirot's detective eye is so trained to recognize patterns that even the most minute inconsistencies stand out. This, combined with his knack for solving perplexing mysteries, shapes the breakthroughs in Poirot's cases, making him second to none. While he comes off as eccentric in most social situations, Poirot's grasp over human motivations and desires ensures he is always one step ahead. These qualities are most distinct in Christie's "The Wasp's Nest," a short story published as a part of the "Hercule Poirot's Early Cases" collection.

These early Poirot cases offer a glimpse into the good detective's life before he earned international renown, and some of these stories are pretty captivating. A case in point: the collection includes "The Cornish Mystery," where Poirot takes an unconventional route to solve a murder mystery after he is unable to gather proof of the perpetrator's motives. "The Wasp's Nest" is also a tad different from standard Poirot cases as it involves a dear friend, John Harrison. In this short story, Poirot randomly visits Harrison under the pretext that he's in the locality to investigate a murder that has not yet been committed. After exchanging pleasantries, Poirot enquires about a wasp's nest nearby, and it is revealed that Claude Langton — a friend of Harrison's — plans to destroy it with a petrol-filled syringe. Then, a string of strange events compels Poirot to get involved, and by the conclusion, he ends up thwarting a premeditated crime before it is too late.

Although Christie was not a fan of television as an adaptation medium, she was personally involved in the making of BBC's 1937 teleplay of "The Wasp's Nest." Regrettably, the live broadcast of this adaptation was not recorded at any point and is now considered lost media. What happened here?