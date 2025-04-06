The Hilarious Condition Carrie Fisher Had To Appear In Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back
When eternal fanboy Kevin Smith made his ridiculous road-trip comedy "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back," he included a number of references to "Star Wars" (including the one in the title), but the most fun ones of all were a pair of killer cameos. While the movie is full of celebrity apperances from all across pop culture, including legendary comedian George Carlin as an, er, enthusiastic hitchhiker and "Scream" creator Wes Craven as himself, it's Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) who make this raunchy, nerdy ode feel truly authentic to Smith's "Star Wars" roots. After all, this was the man who wrote lengthy dialogue about the ethics of the detonation of the second Death Star in "The Return of the Jedi" in his debut feature, "Clerks," so it only made sense to have a few of the "Star Wars" cast appear in his big riff on Hollywood and the world of making movies
Thankfully, both Hamill and Fisher were game to appear, with Hamill as a fictionalized version of himself and Fisher as a nun who picks up the titular Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith) as hitchhikers. There was just one little thing: Fisher didn't want to be paid in money, but in something a bit furry and pretty funny.
Fisher wanted to be paid for her Jay and Silent Bob cameo with chairs
In a video for GQ where he broke down his biggest films, Smith revealed the oddly appropriate payment Fisher requested to appear in his film:
"...when Carrie came, she said, 'What you are going to pay me is the value of these two antique beaver chairs that I've had my eye on for the last month. So you guys buy me those beaver chairs, and I'll be in the movie.' And so we did. We bought her the beaver chairs."
The chairs cost around "3,000 bucks" or so, and when Smith finally met Fisher on set, he asked her about the somewhat bizarre request. He said that she told him that she felt the payment was appropriate given her role in the film. Fisher's nun character picks up the dingbat duo, and through a bit of misunderstanding, Jay believes she wants him to perform oral sex on her, which leads to them getting tossed out faster than you can say "Hail Mary!" Since beaver has long been slang for vulvas, Fisher's request for antique beaver chairs was a pretty exceptional bit.
Relaying the story, Smith points out "there's a screenwriter. There's a writer," with reference to Fisher, and he's really not wrong. Though many know her best for playing Princess Leia and a number of other incredible characters over the years, Fisher was also an accomplished script doctor and an author in her own right. She was a comedic wit and one incredible writer, and I hope she really got to enjoy those antique beaver chairs because that's hilarious.