The Hilarious Condition Carrie Fisher Had To Appear In Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back

In a video for GQ where he broke down his biggest films, Smith revealed the oddly appropriate payment Fisher requested to appear in his film:

"...when Carrie came, she said, 'What you are going to pay me is the value of these two antique beaver chairs that I've had my eye on for the last month. So you guys buy me those beaver chairs, and I'll be in the movie.' And so we did. We bought her the beaver chairs."

The chairs cost around "3,000 bucks" or so, and when Smith finally met Fisher on set, he asked her about the somewhat bizarre request. He said that she told him that she felt the payment was appropriate given her role in the film. Fisher's nun character picks up the dingbat duo, and through a bit of misunderstanding, Jay believes she wants him to perform oral sex on her, which leads to them getting tossed out faster than you can say "Hail Mary!" Since beaver has long been slang for vulvas, Fisher's request for antique beaver chairs was a pretty exceptional bit.

Relaying the story, Smith points out "there's a screenwriter. There's a writer," with reference to Fisher, and he's really not wrong. Though many know her best for playing Princess Leia and a number of other incredible characters over the years, Fisher was also an accomplished script doctor and an author in her own right. She was a comedic wit and one incredible writer, and I hope she really got to enjoy those antique beaver chairs because that's hilarious.

