In 1920, much-adapted mystery author Agatha Christie debuted Hercule Poirot in the novel "The Mysterious Affair at Styles." Poirot was introduced as a Belgian private detective, a short man with an immaculately groomed mustache and a metric ton of dignity. He solved the toughest murder cases for his friends, colleagues, and employers, giving Sherlock Holmes and Batman alike a run for "world's greatest detective."

Since then, Poirot has become one of the most iconic and influential cultural characters; without Poirot, there is no Columbo, no Dr. House, no Benoit Blanc, and no understanding of the idea of the "gentleman sleuth." Poirot's impact invariably led to screen adaptations for film, television, video game, and even anime.

If you're a fan of the French-accented detective, or love the mystery genre in general and want to know where to start with Monsieur Poirot, lock the room and gather all your rich friend suspects, because all will now be revealed. This is every Hercule Poirot actor, ranked.