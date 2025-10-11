Tron: Ares Totally Wants You To Forget About The New Villain Legacy Tried To Set Up

Although "Tron: Ares" effectively rewrites what was likely originally intended to be Ed Dillinger Jr.'s story in a third "Tron" movie, it doesn't recast or retcon the character away. While Junior is never mentioned in the movie, his absence allows for the possibility of Murphy returning in a future installment. Given how involved Julian and Elisabeth are in "Ares," Junior's absence doesn't leave a huge hole, but it does raise a number of questions. Do Junior's whereabouts have anything to do with the mysterious location of Sam and Quorra? Also, a major theme of "Ares" involves new ENCOM COO Eve Kim (Greta Lee) discovering that her late sister was secretly off finding Flynn's Permanence Code, so there is some precedent for secret missions. There's also the fact that Junior was an employee of ENCOM when we last saw him; maybe the twist is that he isn't growing up to follow in his father's footsteps, and is actually fighting for the Users, so to speak?

A more compelling question when it comes to theorizing about Junior's return is whether "The Next Day" is still canon. Sure, the series could pretty easily ignore it, as it's just a DVD supplement. Yet Junior being secretly off somewhere, finding a way to resurrect his father makes a nice parallel with the plot of "Legacy," and it's also resonant with the arc of Eve and the AI version of her sister, Tess (Selene Yun). If this were true, it could also set up a neat family rivalry within the Dillinger dynasty, as a Sark-ified Julian could go up against his uncle and grandfather for control of the Grid.

Or maybe the reveal could be that Dillinger Sr. is the ultimate ghost in the machine, an anti-Flynn who seeks to overwrite the code of everything in the system, starting with his own family. In any case, we need look no further than "Ares" itself, bringing back Kevin Flynn from digital oblivion to realize that there's a myriad number of ways that Murphy's Dillinger Jr. could return to "Tron." Unless there's another decade and change between films, I'd be willing to bet that the Tron-verse isn't done with Ed Dillinger Jr. yet.