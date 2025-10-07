Does Tron: Ares Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
It's been a long, long road, but fans of the sci-fi franchise "Tron" finally have something new to look forward to. 15 years after "Tron: Legacy" opened in theaters, complete with a banging soundtrack from Daft Punk, Disney is finally bringing The Grid back. "Tron: Ares," the long-awaited third movie in the property, is now making its way to theaters after many, many delays. But does the action end when the credits roll? Or are fans going to be rewarded for their decade and a half worth of patience?
Post-credits scenes have existed for a long, long time, but audiences have largely come to expect them in big blockbusters. Disney is, in many ways, the king of the modern post-credits scene. The Marvel Cinematic Universe made them incredibly popular in the realm of franchise filmmaking, often teeing up further stories to come. Sometimes, they're just a fun gag, but much of the time, there's meat on the bones for hardcore fans.
So, what about "Tron: Ares?" Does it contain more for audiences? Or does Disney play all of its cards before the screen fades to black? We're going to offer up a spoiler-free guide to the film's credits scenes. Seriously, there are no spoilers here whatsoever. Just information to help viewers who are seeing the movie and want to know whether or not they should stick around. With that said, let's get to it.
How many credits scenes does Tron: Ares have?
To get right to the point: Yes, "Tron: Ares" does have a credits scene that longtime fans will want to stick around for. However, it's more of a mid-credits scene that takes place after the first chunk of the credits roll. It's the only credits scene as well, so anyone who wants (or needs) to make a break for the lobby after that can do so without worrying that they're missing out on anything else. Plan those bathroom breaks accordingly.
As for how important the scene is? Without getting into spoiler territory, it's a consequential moment and will mean something to fans of the larger "Tron" franchise. For anyone who's just seeing this movie for its own sake, it's up to you to decide if you have any interest in what the credits sequence is selling.
"Tron: Ares" was directed by Joachim Rønning ("Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"). Its cast is led by Jared Leto of "Moribus" fame, with Jeff Bridges reprising his role as Flynn from the previous "Tron" films. The ensemble also includes Greta Lee ("Past Lives"), Evan Peters ("American Horror Story"), Hasan Minhaj ("It Ends With Us"), Jodie Turner-Smith ("Bad Monkey"), Arturo Castro ("Road House"), Cameron Monaghan ("Gotham"), and Gillian Anderson ("The X-Files"). The film's synopsis reads as follows:
"Tron: Ares" follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.
"Tron: Ares" hits theaters on October 10, 2025.