Does Tron: Ares Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

It's been a long, long road, but fans of the sci-fi franchise "Tron" finally have something new to look forward to. 15 years after "Tron: Legacy" opened in theaters, complete with a banging soundtrack from Daft Punk, Disney is finally bringing The Grid back. "Tron: Ares," the long-awaited third movie in the property, is now making its way to theaters after many, many delays. But does the action end when the credits roll? Or are fans going to be rewarded for their decade and a half worth of patience?

Post-credits scenes have existed for a long, long time, but audiences have largely come to expect them in big blockbusters. Disney is, in many ways, the king of the modern post-credits scene. The Marvel Cinematic Universe made them incredibly popular in the realm of franchise filmmaking, often teeing up further stories to come. Sometimes, they're just a fun gag, but much of the time, there's meat on the bones for hardcore fans.

So, what about "Tron: Ares?" Does it contain more for audiences? Or does Disney play all of its cards before the screen fades to black? We're going to offer up a spoiler-free guide to the film's credits scenes. Seriously, there are no spoilers here whatsoever. Just information to help viewers who are seeing the movie and want to know whether or not they should stick around. With that said, let's get to it.