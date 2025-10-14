The 10 Best Harry Potter LEGO Sets Every Hardcore Fan Needs
Whether or not the upcoming HBO series flops, "Harry Potter" fans are about to enter a new era of Wizarding World saturation. Casting rumors and announcements have been slowly creeping their way into the entertainment news cycle over the past couple of years, and it's only a matter of time at this point until pre-show hype gives way to the series' resurgence in popularity — potentially even rivaling other HBO fantasy shows like "House of the Dragon," with a new generation of Potterheads getting to experience this saga for the first time.
For LEGO fans, this hopefully foretells a new influx of sets for the LEGO "Harry Potter" line, based on new designs, scenes, and concepts introduced in the upcoming series. With that in mind, we took a look back at some of our favorite LEGO "Harry Potter" sets from the past several years to single out the 10 best sets every devoted Witch or Wizard needs to add to their collection.
Knight Bus Adventure
Block Count: 499 pieces
Retail Price: $49.99
Some longtime LEGO "Harry Potter" collectors may feel compelled to scroll right past the 2025 Knight Bus Adventure set, but hear us out. Indeed, the Knight Bus (the purple, magically-enhanced triple-decker passenger coach that Harry escapes Little Whinging upon in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban") has been one of the most re-made LEGO sets in the entire "Harry Potter" line. A slight, near-microbuild version of the vehicle was released all the way back in 2004 when the third film was released, which was then followed by a larger model in 2011. It was no surprise that, when LEGO began releasing new, modernized sets movie-by-movie in the late 2010s, the Knight Bus would return a third time with a sleeker design.
So why pay any mind to the new set? Aside from the fact that the Knight Bus itself is a must-have model for any LEGO "Harry Potter" collector (few vehicles in the series are as memorable, and "Prisoner of Azkaban" as a movie is a high-point for the franchise), this specific build is far and away the most sophisticated, aesthetically pleasing, and displayable of the four. New smoothed bricks allow it to tower while maintaining a fidelitous and stylish look, and the rounded back makes for a more satisfying silhouette, as opposed to the sudden, jarring taper used in earlier designs. Further, the included figures — Harry, conductor Stan Shunpike, the driver, Ernie, a sleeping witch, and Padfoot (the canine form of Sirius Black) — are all top notch in terms of detail, with Stan specifically getting a more accurate face-piece compared to the
Hagrid and Harry's Motorcycle Ride
Block Count: 617 pieces
Retail Price: $49.99
One of the greatest aspects of LEGO's current output for collectors of all-ages is that they have a wider range of options for those fans who most enjoy displaying their creations once they're built. In the past, sets usually fell into the category of playset (a smaller, less-visually-appealing build with movable parts and figures) or display piece (a larger, scale model of an object or vehicle). While sets like the Knight Bus Adventure bridge the gap between the two, it doesn't do much for LEGO enthusiasts who aren't all that enthusiastic about putting minifigures on the mantelpiece.
Sets like Hagrid and Harry's Motorcycle Ride offer those builders the opportunity to show off their love of LEGO in a different way. It's a display piece, certainly, but rather than a mere recreation of an object or vehicle, it recreates a pivotal moment in the series that "Harry Potter" fans will surely recognize. In "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1," Rubeus Hagrid (the late Robbie Coltrane) helps Harry flee the oncoming Death Eater assault by stashing him in the sidecar of his iconic motorcycle, which he had used to deliver Harry to the Dursleys when he was just a baby.
In this set, both characters are entirely made out of building bricks, and have multiple points of articulation which collectors can use to adjust their poses. A build of Hedwig is also included, though the bird's presence in this tableau may call forth the scene's tragic end. If you don't mind a little glancing fiction-induced emotional trauma, this piece is a handsome addition to the shelf of any "Harry Potter" fan.
Buckbeak
Block Count: 723 pieces
Retail Price: $59.99
"Harry Potter" is a franchise known for imagining some of the coolest magic creatures ever seen at the movies, but few soar to the same heights as Buckbeak the Hippogriff. This winged, horse-like creature first came into Harry's life in "Prisoner of Azkaban," in which he is introduced to the Hogwarts Third Years during Hagrid's Care of Magical Creatures class. Of course, being the ever-special student he is throughout the series, Harry is given the opportunity to fly on its back, which makes for one of the best scenes in the entire film series. The beast is tragically sentences to execution after Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) provokes it into clawing him, but Harry and Hermione are fortunately able to use a little Time-Turner magic to free him before it takes place.
Now, fans can display or play with their own miniature pet Buckbeak made entirely out of LEGO. Released in 2024, the Buckbeak set is essentially a buildable, posable figure that can be enjoyed by builders of all ages. Though it's marketed as a playset, it does have a few notable drawbacks — namely, the $60 price tag and the fact that LEGO does not yet make other figures of this kind or scale for kids to play with. However, as a potential new addition to a LEGO "Harry Potter" collection, Buckbeak is something of a no-brainer. He's perhaps the most instantly recognizable magical creature in the series outside of Hedwig and will be pleasing to the eye, whether he stands alone on a desk or bookshelf or amongst a larger, dedicated LEGO "Harry Potter" display.
Quidditch Trunk
Block Count: 599 pieces
Retail Price: $67.99
Quidditch is an integral part of the "Harry Potter" iconography. This fictional sport of flying brooms and balls was rendered so vividly in the films through a combination of practical and visual effects (with the filmmakers of "Sorcerer's Stone" shooting the first match like an NFL game to explain the rules to audiences) that fans have let their imaginations run absolutely wild trying to bring it to the real world. There's even an International Quidditch League that governs 300 teams playing real, in-person, full-contact matches across the world.
If you aren't quite ready to suit up and hit the pitch yourself, you can still bring a little bit of Quidditch magic into your life with the LEGO Quidditch Trunk set. This ridiculously imaginative collector's item contains elements of play while maintaining an elegant display with its gorgeous wood-inspired edges, meant to evoke the sturdy wood trunks in which the magical balls of the game are stored in the film.
The set can exist in two states, the first being that very trunk. When the trunk is fully opened, builders are greeted with a miniature Quidditch pitch — complete with flying house banners and the three goal rings — upon which they can pose any of the four minifigures included (this is a similar set design to the Hogwarts Magical Trunk set from 2022). While Malfoy and Harry are both obviously included in the set as the most famous players from Gryffindor and Slytherin, alongside Hufflepuff representative Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson's character from "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire") and Ravenclaw's Cho Chang, builders are encouraged to combine the exclusive Quidditch jersey torso-pieces with face and hair-pieces from their own collection to customize the players on their personal Quidditch pitch.
Book Nook: Hogwarts Express
Block Count: 832 pieces
Retail Price: $99.99
There's arguably no LEGO "Harry Potter" more necessary for fans of the actual books themselves than the LEGO Hogwarts Express Book Nook. The famous train which takes Harry and his classmates to Hogwarts each year is without a doubt the most recognizable vehicle hailing from the Wizarding World, and arguably one of the most iconic fictional trains of all time. (You hear that Thomas? Choo. Choo.) LEGO has already masterfully recreated the Hogwarts Express numerous times and for various purposes over the years, including a specialized Holiday microbuild, multiple playsets aimed at younger builders, and, of course, the definitive Collectors' Edition set (which we'll discuss soon enough).
If you're in the market for something with a bit more decorative charm, however, the Hogwarts Express Book Nook is the perfect way to add this train to your LEGO collection in the form of a home decor item with genuine utility. Like other LEGO book nooks released in recent years, it's a detailed yet charmingly cozy microbuild that can hold your books — perhaps even your collection of all eight "Harry Potter" novels — upright on a shelf. The scene depicts Harry and Ron at Platform Nine and Three Quarters, racing after the train. It can also be separated down the middle in two halves to be used as a pair of bookends.
Diagon Alley Wizard Shops
Block Count: 2,750 pieces
Retail Price: $199.99
If you're a dedicated enough fan of the LEGO "Harry Potter" line, there is a chance you made the decision to collect LEGO's Collectors' Edition Diagon Alley shops as they were released individually over the years. Admittedly, this line included a ton of cool, city-scale buildings that are an absolute delight to build and display even independent of one another — especially the LEGO Gringotts Wizarding Bank, which came complete with an underground mine-cart network of vaults and the intimidating white dragon which guards the bank's most valuable assets.
Great as these sets were on their own, however, the community had to do a lot of modding to make them work as modular sets akin to most city-scale LEGO sets. In short, they didn't naturally fit together well-enough to satisfyingly recreate the unforgettably chaotic vibe of Diagon Alley. Fortunately, LEGO offered an alternative for those fans who were looking to add such a scene to their collection – the 2025 Diagon Alley Wizard Shops set.
This collectors' set is a relatively complete recreation of Diagon Alley, including microbuild versions of each shop. Gringott's Bank is part of the display, as are Ollivander's Wand Shop and Weasley's Wizard Wheezes. Though it may not be the collection of minifigure-scale row of shops we'd hope for (something which LEGO has proven capable of providing with their exceptional Hogsmeade Village set), the Diagon Alley Wizard Shops are perfectly evocative of one of the series' most unique locales, and will transport any collector to those lively cobblestone streets with a single glance.
The Burrow -- Collectors' Edition
Block Count: 2,405 pieces
Retail Price: $259.99
Since its first appearance in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," the Burrow (the family homestead of the Weasleys) has been remembered as a warm place of sanctuary for Harry and his friends. Being such an important location in the Wizarding World, LEGO has released three models of it since 2010. The first two were incredibly similar in scale and intent, designed mostly as playsets for builders to reenact the destructive fight between Bellatrix Lestrange and the Weasleys from "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" (the largest difference between the two being that the second more accurately recreates the specific architecture of the hodge-podge household).
The third set – a Collectors' Edition version of the Burrow — blows both previous iterations clean out of the water. Built from over 2,400 pieces and standing at nearly two-feet in height, this set is by far the most impressive, accurate, and detailed recreation of The Burrow LEGO has ever produced. The exterior perfectly captures the charming, physically baffling makeup of the home, with its precariously looming second and third stories and sliding facade. Inside, builders will discover a trove of easter eggs and references to the home's use in the "Harry Potter" books and movies, most notably the emerald flu chimney which mistakenly sends Harry to Nocturne Alley in "Chamber of Secrets." It includes ten minifigures, most of whom hail from the Weasley clan, making this a clear must-buy for any Ron apologists out there.
Hogwarts Icons -- Collectors' Edition
For those looking for something challenging to build but perhaps a bit subtler in its presentation, the Hogwarts Icons — Collectors' Edition LEGO set is a perfect choice. No imposing structures, unwieldy beasts, or colorful (and maybe distracting) vehicles here — rather, a beautiful, buildable collection of some LEGO Hogwarts memorabilia, which can be displayed independently of one another or together as a plastic shrine to the franchise.
This $300 set has a LEGO recreation of the most important trinkets Harry carried with him or encountered throughout his years at Hogwarts. Included are his first wand, a golden snitch (likely meant to represent the first he caught, which ultimately held the key to defeating Voldemort), his glasses, a chocolate frog, the edges of a Gryffindor scarf, various school books, and, of course, his Hogwarts acceptance letter.
There are also five vials of potion included — Felix Felicis (which Harry used to charm his way into a secretive professor's mind in "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince"), Polyjuice Potion (the shapeshifting concoction that stands as the series' most popular brew, first appearing in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets"), Gillyweed (technically a plant, which Harry used to sprout gills and flippers in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire"), and Asphodel and Wormwood, ingredients which can be used to make Draught of the Living Death (a subtle callback to Harry's first potions class in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone").
The centerpiece of the display is a spectacular build of Harry's owl, Hedwig, who can sit perched atop his stack of books or be detached for independent display and play. Like most Collectors' Edition "Harry Potter" LEGO sets, it also comes with gold-painted minifigure statues — in this case Harry's three favorite teachers, Hagrid, Minerva McGonagall, and Albus Dumbledore, each of whom can fit in a Famous Witches and Wizards card display.
Hogwarts Express -- Collectors' Edition
Block Count: 5129 pieces
Retail Price: $499.99
No journey to Hogwarts is complete without a magical ride on the Hogwarts Express — and now, thanks to LEGO, "Harry Potter" fans can build and display a gorgeous model of it in their home. It's a simple but striking set that spares not a single brick in trying to recreate the iconic train as accurately and completely as possible. Including the train locomotive, storage car, and a single passenger car, it stretches 18 inches in length and rests on a line of LEGO tracks. Also included is buildable model of Platform Nine and Three-Quarters, which can be attached to the tracks for a more cinematically evocative display. A plaque on the side of the platform model includes facts about the train, such as its exact model and schedule.
This Collectors' Edition Hogwarts Express comes with 20 detailed minifigures, including train staff, Hogwarts students (dressed in house robes), and multiple variants of Harry and his friends. These figures were selected to represent important movie-moments that took place on the Hogwarts Express through the eight "Harry Potter" films, with four scenes in particular being commemorated both by the involved characters' inclusion in the set and small plaques bearing quotes attributed to them hidden within the model. Builders can recreate Harry and Ron's first encounter with Hermione as first years, Remus Lupin's defense against an errant Dementor, Luna Lovegood's discovery of Harry, petrified by Draco Malfoy in "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," and even the moment an adult Harry Potter sends his own children off to Hogwarts on the same train that began his life-changing journey decades prior.
Hogwarts Castle
Block Count: 6020 pieces
Retail Price: $499.99
For those readers old enough to have been collecting LEGO "Harry Potter" sets since the line began in 2001, you'll remember that one of the most exciting parts of a new "Harry Potter" film coming out was the inevitable unveiling of the updated LEGO Hogwarts Castle model that would be released alongside it. The first, released for "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," cost $90 (about $162 in today's USD) and had less than 700 pieces. While LEGO would only release a modular Chamber of Secrets addition for the sequel, a full redo was made for "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," which included the architectural elements emphasized by that particular film (such as the large clock tower).
Another film-specific redux was released for "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," which was followed by a more comprehensive attempt released for "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows." For seven years, this build – consisting of 1290 pieces and retailing for $129.99 USD — was considered the definitive Hogwarts Castle model.
Then, in 2018, LEGO finally released their biggest Hogwarts Castle set yet. Fans were ecstatic to finally have a truly displayable Hogwarts Castle, even if it wasn't quite minifigure scale (as of writing, LEGO has yet to release a full, Collectors' Edition Hogwarts Castle). Five times the size of the previous model in terms of piece count, it allows fans to recreate the impossible grandeur and majesty of the wizarding school as closely as they've ever been able to.
The set's open back allows voyeurs to gander through some of the most memorable areas of Hogwarts, including Dumbledore's office, the Gyriffindor common room, the massive wizards' chess board, the Great Hall (seen above), and the Chamber of Secrets. On the grounds outside, builders can place the Whomping Willow (complete with the Weasley family car caught in its branches), the Hungarian Horntail dragon that Harry fought in the Tri-Wizard tournament, and Hagrid's quaint hut. In terms of the importance of the location and the scale of the build, it's hard not to argue that it's the ultimate LEGO "Harry Potter" collector's item.