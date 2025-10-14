The 10 Best Harry Potter LEGO Sets Every Hardcore Fan Needs

Block Count: 617 pieces

Retail Price: $49.99

One of the greatest aspects of LEGO's current output for collectors of all-ages is that they have a wider range of options for those fans who most enjoy displaying their creations once they're built. In the past, sets usually fell into the category of playset (a smaller, less-visually-appealing build with movable parts and figures) or display piece (a larger, scale model of an object or vehicle). While sets like the Knight Bus Adventure bridge the gap between the two, it doesn't do much for LEGO enthusiasts who aren't all that enthusiastic about putting minifigures on the mantelpiece.

Sets like Hagrid and Harry's Motorcycle Ride offer those builders the opportunity to show off their love of LEGO in a different way. It's a display piece, certainly, but rather than a mere recreation of an object or vehicle, it recreates a pivotal moment in the series that "Harry Potter" fans will surely recognize. In "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1," Rubeus Hagrid (the late Robbie Coltrane) helps Harry flee the oncoming Death Eater assault by stashing him in the sidecar of his iconic motorcycle, which he had used to deliver Harry to the Dursleys when he was just a baby.

In this set, both characters are entirely made out of building bricks, and have multiple points of articulation which collectors can use to adjust their poses. A build of Hedwig is also included, though the bird's presence in this tableau may call forth the scene's tragic end. If you don't mind a little glancing fiction-induced emotional trauma, this piece is a handsome addition to the shelf of any "Harry Potter" fan.