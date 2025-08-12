LEGO's New Harry Potter Hogsmeade Village Set Is A Must-Buy For Potterheads

LEGO has been offering different designs and sets based on the wizarding world of "Harry Potter" for years, but now, fans of the magical franchise can finally travel to the little hamlet of Hogsmeade with a brand new "Hogsmeade Village — Collectors' Edition" set.

Instead of ponying up for airline tickets to travel to Florida or the United Kingdom to go to one of their Hogsmeade attractions, Potterheads can simply snag this massive set when it releases on September 4, 2025. The set boasts a whopping 3,228 pieces and 12 figurines of your favorite characters to boot.

In case it's been a while since you spent any mental time in the world of "Harry Potter," Hogsmeade is a small village located near the franchise's central setting, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. During a student's third year at the school, they can start visiting Hogsmeade on specific weekends to see sites like the notoriously haunted Shrieking Shack, enjoy a warming glass of butterbeer at the pub The Three Broomsticks, or purchase candies at Honeydukes. Some of those fictional spots, plus a few more, are a part of this massive LEGO set of Hogsmeade.