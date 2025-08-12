LEGO's New Harry Potter Hogsmeade Village Set Is A Must-Buy For Potterheads
LEGO has been offering different designs and sets based on the wizarding world of "Harry Potter" for years, but now, fans of the magical franchise can finally travel to the little hamlet of Hogsmeade with a brand new "Hogsmeade Village — Collectors' Edition" set.
Instead of ponying up for airline tickets to travel to Florida or the United Kingdom to go to one of their Hogsmeade attractions, Potterheads can simply snag this massive set when it releases on September 4, 2025. The set boasts a whopping 3,228 pieces and 12 figurines of your favorite characters to boot.
In case it's been a while since you spent any mental time in the world of "Harry Potter," Hogsmeade is a small village located near the franchise's central setting, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. During a student's third year at the school, they can start visiting Hogsmeade on specific weekends to see sites like the notoriously haunted Shrieking Shack, enjoy a warming glass of butterbeer at the pub The Three Broomsticks, or purchase candies at Honeydukes. Some of those fictional spots, plus a few more, are a part of this massive LEGO set of Hogsmeade.
The LEGO Hogsmeade set contains seven buildings, twelve characters, and magical knick-knacks
All in all, there are seven structures in the LEGO Hogsmeade set: Zonko's Joke Shop, Honeydukes candy shop, two pubs — The Three Broomsticks and the considerably dingier Hog's Head — the Owl Post, general wizarding shop Dervish and Banges, and Scrivenshaft's Quill Shop. (Zonko's and Honeydukes mark the first builds of these exact "Harry Potter" shops, according to the LEGO website.)
As far as characters go, you've got some of the series' stars — Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, the main trio of the original franchise — alongside Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Hogwarts students Draco Malfoy and Katie Bell, Potions teacher Horace Slughorn, Transfiguration professor Minerva McGonagall, Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge, and Hogsmeade residents and shopkeepers. (The latter category includes Three Broomsticks proprietor, Madam Rosmerta, Honeydukes' shopkeeper Mrs. Flume, and Albus' brother Aberforth Dumbledore, who runs the Hog's Head and lives upstairs.)
You can also find specific magical items tied to Hogsmeade within the set, like sneakoscopes, Remembralls, mugs of foamy butterbeer, and even a secret passageway somewhere (if you need a hint, try a portrait located in the Hog's Head). There's also a cozy layer of snow on the buildings, which can be connected in a row or displayed in three separate arrangements, indicating that it's winter in Hogsmeade — which, according to the books and the films, is the most magical time to visit the village.
Again, the "Hogsmeade Village — Collectors' Edition" releases on September 4 and will cost you $399.99.