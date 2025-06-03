The Harry Potter Movie Universe Timeline Explained

One bizarre yet understated aspect of the "Harry Potter" books is that they kind of count as period pieces. At first glance they might seem like they take place in the vague here and now, but on closer inspection it's clear that "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," published in 1998, actually takes place from summer 1991 to late spring of 1992. The final book, published in 2007, takes place from 1997 to 1998. It's a shame Harry was so preoccupied with preventing Voldemort from taking over the world, because he could've been enjoying the golden age of "The Simpsons" instead. I suppose that's just one of many downsides to the Dark Lord's reign of terror.

The reason this '90s timeline is surprising to some of the more casual fans is that the book series doesn't have that strong of a '90s feel. Because Harry is off in a secluded wizarding world most of the time, he barely thinks about or interacts with anything going on with the muggle world outside. What did Harry think about the OJ Simpson trial, or Princess Diana's death? The books, perhaps wisely, deny us any such insights.

Still, the books do pay attention to the years. The presents Dudley gets for his birthday in the first book are very much toys a kid would want in the '90s. When Privet Drive is dealing with a heat wave at the start of "The Order of the Phoenix," this is based on an actual historic heat wave that happened that summer. The clearest indicator of what time these books take place in comes from "The Deathly Hallows." There, Harry visits his parents' graves, which mark their deaths as being in 1981.

So, if the books are set from 1991 to 1998, with that final epilogue jumping forward to 2017, what's the deal with the books? Were they also largely set in the '90s, or did the movies update them to the 2000s? Well, it's complicated...