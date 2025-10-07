The 10 Best Animal Performances In Movies Ranked (Including Good Boy)

A bird soaring high in the sky used as a metaphor for the human soul taking flight is a bit of a cliché, but not the way Ken Loach tells it in his kitchen sink masterpiece "Kes." Billy Casper (Dai Bradley) is a neglected and directionless 15-year-old kid who faces a bleak future working at a coal face in the deprived mining town of Barnsley, UK. It's grim up north, alright, but Billy starts aspiring to something better when he finds a fledgeling kestrel and trains the young bird in his free time.

Bradley was plucked from a local school in the town and only had experience acting in pantomime, and his raw performance is miraculous. According to author ("A Kestrel for a Knave") and screenwriter Barry Hines (whose brother trained kestrels in the area), Bradley "wouldn't have known a sparrow from an eagle" and spent a month training intensively with kestrels to build his confidence handling the birds. The hard work paid off and there is a hushed sense of wonder to the training sequences set on the moors above the town, providing a feeling of beauty and freedom in stark contrast to Billy's harsh day-to-day life.

Loach allows a little low-key lyricism in these moments and it's inspiring to see the trust and understanding growing between the boy and the bird, something all the more impressive when you know it was done for real. Spoiler alert: No actual kestrels were harmed for the film's emotionally devastating conclusion, but Bradley wasn't told that — hence his authentically distraught reaction. It's a painfully sad ending, yet I like to think that Kes helps Billy dream bigger and escape the drudgery set out for him at the beginning of the film. (Lee Adams)