Brutal Things Horror Movies Did For Genuine Reactions

The question of how to get the most authenticity possible out of actors has been riling up filmmakers for as long as the film medium has existed. William Wyler ("Ben-Hur") did 40 takes; Robert Bresson ("Pickpocket") insisted on simple movements and monotone line deliveries; Italian Neorealists cast people off the street; Robert Altman ("Nashville") let actors improvise; Andrei Tarkovsky ("Solaris") kept them in the dark about how the story would end.

When it comes to horror, the quest becomes even more daunting: How do you convince viewers that the people they're seeing on screen are genuinely disturbed and terrified, while also securing enough distance between actors and characters to keep the shoot sustainable? Some films have attempted to split the difference by instilling genuine scares, discomfort, and emotional distress on their actors. Others assembled their respective violent scenarios to within an inch of their lives, placing performers into circumstances that were only marginally less dangerous than their characters'.

In some cases, the efforts of the cast and crew could be reasonably described as fearless commitment to their craft, or simply shrewd, harmless scare tactics with the aim of getting a good jolt in the first take. In others, the directors' behavior went decidedly too far, either recklessly or cynically betraying the #1 universal rule of filmmaking: to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all actors and crew members above anything else. From the cute to the callous, here are some notable examples of horror movies and their filmmakers that went out of their way for the sake of genuine reactions.