Good Boy Review: This Haunted House Movie From The POV Of A Very Good Dog Is Inventive And Creepy

Horror movies are prone to recycling the same ideas over and over again. That's not necessarily a bad thing: there's comfort in familiarity. But every now and then, someone manages to tweak the formula ever-so-slightly in a way that feels almost ingenious. "I'm surprised no one has really done this before!" you might end up thinking. Recently, films like "In a Violent Nature" (a slasher movie told from the POV of the slasher) and "Dangerous Animals" (a serial killer movie where the killer feeds his victims to sharks) have found clever ways to take well-worn subgenres and do something fresh into them. Now, Ben Leonberg's enjoyable creepshow "Good Boy" joins the list.

"Good Boy" is a haunted house movie and it frequently plays with all the trappings that come with such a scenario, including supernatural-tinged nightmares that have the lead character jolting awake in bed. Ah, but here's the twist: the lead character is a dog! "Good Boy" isn't really telling a new story, but it is finding a fun new way to make things seem fresh by transplanting haunted house tropes into a narrative told entirely from the POV of a very, very good dog.

That dog is Indy, played by director Leonberg's real dog of the same name, and this canine surely deserves a spot in the animal actor hall of fame. There are times where Indy seems more expressive and talented than several modern human actors who shall remain nameless. A Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, Indy is our guide through this spooky tale of things going bump in the night, and it's hard not to be in this dog's corner: he's so damn cute, you just want to give him all the belly rubs. I suppose you could argue there's something manipulative at work here — those of us conditioned to love dogs unconditionally (like me, for instance) will immediately be on edge, praying that nothing bad befalls this pup. But I never felt manipulated watching "Good Boy," and that's what counts.