8 Best Prime Video Shows Of 2025 (So Far)

"Gen V" season 1 was a fun, if slightly familiar YA-ish spin on the violent, late-stage capitalist superhero world of "The Boys." Season 2 takes all that was good in both its predecessor and its parent show, and supercharges it.

Before I saw Hamish Linklater's chilling Dean Cipher, I would have sworn that "Gen V" couldn't have possibly produce a villain comparable to Homelander (Antony Starr). Before I witnessed a goat called Elon Musk exploding in a mass of gore and Godolkin University hosting televised student MMA fights, I would have sworn that "Gen V" couldn't hope to surpass the parent show's ruthless commentary/parody of the real world. Before the sophomore season started specifically addressing the ongoing supe takeover, I was of the opinion that "Gen V" was largely inconsequential in the grand scheme of the parent show's things. Season 2 has proved me wrong on all accounts, taking great pains to tie the shows' events together to the point that "Gen V" is effectively "The Boys" season 4.5.

The greatest thing about "Gen V" season 2, however, isn't any of the above. It's how the show manages to hold on to its "kids solving a mystery" heart even when it's constantly upping the stakes. Unlike "The Boys" and its gazillion storylines, "Gen V" has a manageable core cast with an easy-to-follow central mission, which allows the series to control its narrative while still reveling in the many obscenities of this world. It's a shame that the show is pretty much destined to end with the sophomore season, seeing as "The Boys" will come to an end with its upcoming season 5 and it's hard to see "Gen V" continuing beyond that. Given time, the spin-off could easily surpass the original. In many ways, it already has. (Pauli Poisuo)