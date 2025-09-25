A House Of The Dragon Star's Steamy Prime Video Series Is The Internet's New Obsession

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Don't let the cat out or book a rock-climbing getaway just yet if you haven't watched "The Girlfriend." Spoilers ahead!

If you love Olivia Cooke on the "Game of Thrones" prequel and spin-off "House of the Dragon" and you're itching to watch her in a different, more modern role, you're in luck — her miniseries "The Girlfriend" recently dropped on Amazon Prime Video.

According to streaming tracker FlixPatrol, the series is absolutely crushing it with viewers, so what is it about in the first place? Based on Michelle Frances' 2017 book of the same name (which, if you're a subscriber, just so happens to be available on Kindle Unlimited), the story centers around the Sanderson family, led by domineering matriarch Laura ("The Princess Bride" and "House of Cards" star Robin Wright). To say that Laura has a weird relationship with her son Daniel (Laurie Davidson, who appeared in small roles in "Masters of the Air" and "Mary & George") is a massive understatement; after Laura and her husband Howard (Waleed Zuaiter) lost their first child, Rose, while she was just a baby, Laura becomes incredibly attached to Daniel. Luckily for Laura, Daniel doesn't have a lot of serious girlfriends, which is why Laura is so shocked when he brings home a new flame, Cherry Laine (Cooke), and describes their relationship as serious.

It's also an understatement to say that Laura and Cherry butt heads as they fight for Daniel's attention and affection throughout the six-episode run of "The Girlfriend." I'd also say, after binge-watching the series, that it's a soapy, campy, and slightly contrived take on the classic "evil mother-in-law" story. So what happens in "The Girlfriend," and what happens to Cooke's character Cherry?