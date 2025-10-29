Why Hazbin Hotel's Creator Literally Cannot Listen To Notes From Fans (Sorry) [Exclusive]

"Usually, the feedback that we will take inward is stuff about what people would want to see more of," says Medrano. She is intrigued by the response fans have had to certain characters or how the dynamics between characters have resonated, and it has inspired her to explore possibilities that she might not have originally planned for. However, animation takes time, which means that if "Hazbin Hotel" were to implement any of the fan feedback tangibly, the results wouldn't be seen until season 5 at the earliest. "It's always helpful, but I think people sometimes think like, 'Oh, they heard our note about that!' And I'm like, 'No, we just knew it internally,'" Medrano says.

She cites the breakneck pacing of the events in season 1 as an example of something fans had plenty to say about, but notes that the entire team was aware of this as they were making it. "I know it was fast," Medrano says, "I think that was the number one thing that we got feedback on, and we knew." Fortunately, as the team head into season 2 knowing seasons 3 and 4 were already greenlit, it gave them the runway for some breathing room because they knew they had the space to explore. "I think that is something that we did address in the sense that we had more breathing room," explains Medrano. However, when we get down to brass tacks, a production like "Hazbin Hotel" takes one to two years to produce a single season.

"And because of that, it's like, 'Yeah, we can't stop,'" Medrano says. "We can't wait to hear what you guys thought of something before we make later seasons, because then you won't get the show until you're a decade older."