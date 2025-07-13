Hit Horror Musical Hazbin Hotel Has A Spin-Off You Can Watch For Free

Reaching the conclusion of your favorite show can be a crushing experience. What are you supposed to do when you get to the end of all those episodes? Well, in the age of streaming, there's more opportunity than ever for spin-offs, and some of the biggest hits on various platforms have other shows that fit neatly into the universe you've gotten yourself hooked on. "Hazbin Hotel" exploded onto Prime Video a few years ago, and it's going to be a while still before season 2 hits the airwaves, but you can sink yourself into the beloved spin-off, "Helluva Boss," in the meantime. In fact, there are two seasons ready to roll for you to stream at your leisure for absolutely free.

For those not familiar, "Hazbin Hotel" is a wildly-popular animated musical series created by Vivienne Medrano and tells the story of Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen), the daughter of Hell's king Lucifer (Jeremy Jordan) and, as such, the princess of Hell. While that's probably enough responsibility for a young person, she also really wants to open a hotel where demons are rehabilitated and, in turn, stop the forces of Heaven from constantly coming down to start a war in Hell. Unfortunately for Charlie, the forces of Heaven are intent on coming down to Hell ahead of schedule and finishing the job. It's grand fun that's more risqué than a lot of the animated titles that fans lump it in with (specifically those that reside under the Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery umbrellas). Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg also contributed massive songs to the project and employed multiple musical styles, and the fans love it (as you can see from those wild view counts on YouTube).

In contrast, "Helluva Boss" centers on a group of demons doing their evil thing and just kind of wreaking havoc. Leading the way is Blitzo (Brandon Rogers), the head of a team of "Immediate Murder Professionals" who undertake various dangerous jobs and try to carry out assassinations with the help of a magic grimoire. Yes, this all sounds a bit loopy, but all those streams don't lie: The people who have dipped their toes into "Helluva Boss" have enjoyed their time with "I.M.P.," and watching this show is one of the best ways to keep the party rolling as you wait for "Hazbin Hotel" season 2.