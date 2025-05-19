There Was One Invincible Scene Robert Kirkman Was Waiting To See Animated [Exclusive]

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Invincible" is on its scheduled seasonal break right now. However, original writer/co-creator of the comic Robert Kirkman has jumped back into the "Invincible" universe with his artist partner Ryan Ottley. Kirkman and Ottley are authoring a new ongoing comic book series, "Invincible Universe: Battle Beast." Set between "Invincible" issues #19-55, the series follows the catlike alien warrior as he searches the universe for a worthy opponent.

Advertisement

Skybound let me speak with Kirkman and Ottley for "Invincible Universe: Battle Beast," which recently published its first issue. During our conversation, we naturally turned to "Invincible" season 4, which is set to arrive in 2026. I asked if there are any moments they're especially excited to see animated in upcoming seasons. "'Viltrumite War' and I mean, so many things I want to see," Ottley replied. "Yeah, I can't wait."

"Viltrumite War" is the extra-long story (running in "Invincible" issues #71-78) that sees Mark leave Earth and finally confront the Viltrum Empire head-on with his allies: his father Nolan, his little half-brother Oliver, Allen the Alien, etc. Expect to see Battle Beast, as voiced by Michael Dorn, pop up too when the show adapts this story.

Advertisement

The scene Kirkman had been waiting for is the one that concluded "Invincible" season 3: "The Conquest fight was the big one, and to finally actually get to see that onscreen was pretty awesome."

Conquest (voiced by Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is one of the strongest Viltrumites, and the most vicious one. He shows up at the end of season 3 episode "What Have I Done?", leading to his and Mark's (Steven Yeun) clash in the season finale, "I Thought You'd Never Shut Up." (Both episodes were personally written by Kirkman.) The fight runs about 28 minutes of screentime, living up to the relentless and gore of the original comic.

In general, how do Kirkman and Ottley feel seeing the comic they spent 15 years on come to life in animation?