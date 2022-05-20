Baymax! Trailer: Everyone's Favorite Healthcare Robot Returns For A New Disney+ Series
Do you remember "Big Hero 6," the futuristic animated Disney movie set in the fictional mash-up city of San Fransokyo that presented the impossibly ideal scenario where people could have easy access to free healthcare at the drop of a hat? Sure, that took the form of the lovably dopey Baymax, an inflatable nurse robot who can correctly diagnose whatever's ailing people with just a quick scan, but let's be real — the sci-fi of it all was hardly the most unbelievable aspect of that movie (at least for those of us living in the United States).
The well-received and genuinely heartfelt movie quickly became a hit upon release (fun fact: "Big Hero 6" is technically a comic book movie, based on a series of Marvel comics of the same name), though Disney was surprisingly slow to move forward with any significant follow-ups in terms of sequels or spin-offs. We did receive one Disney Channel and Disney XD series titled "Big Hero 6: The Series" that ran from 2017-2021. But finally, after the better part of a decade after the original movie's release, the studio is coming out with another animated adventure to continue the story of Baymax and young science prodigy, Hiro Hamada.
"Baymax!" has the makings of a surprisingly low-key change of pace compared to the blockbuster heroics of "Big Hero 6." But then again, I can distinctly recall myself thinking that I'd gladly watch an entire movie dealing with nothing but Baymax going around and annoying people with his nonstop empathy. In the end, this premise turned out to be a Disney+ streaming series, but clearly, they called my bluff on that! Check out the new trailer below!
Baymax! trailer
Earlier today, Disney released the new trailer for "Baymax!" to celebrate a completely made-up holiday that suspiciously serves as perfect marketing material for studios who've gone all-in on the streaming game. Yes, May 20 is allegedly "National Streaming Day" and even just typing that phrase out makes me feel dirty, somehow.
In any case, "Baymax!" is billed as Walt Disney Animation's first-ever television series (the company has exclusively dealt with creating many of the animated classics we've enjoyed on the big screen in years past) and will bring back much of the same creative team from the original "Big Hero 6" film. Created by Don Hall, written by Cirocco Dunlap, and with a total of 6 episodes directed by Dean Wellins, Lissa Treiman, Dan Abraham, and Mark Kennedy, the original voice cast will also return to reprise their roles. Scott Adsit returns as the voice of Baymax along with Ryan Potter as Hiro and Maya Rudolph as his Aunt Cass. The rest of the cast includes Emily Kuroda, Lilimar, Zeno Robinson, and Jaboukie Young-White.
In a statement, series creator Don Hall had this to say:
"I thought it would be fun to do a Disney+ series with Baymax interacting with normal folks. In each of our six episodes, Baymax just wants to help someone — and a lot of times they don't want to be helped. He sets out to fix a physical issue that he's identified, and in the process, gets to a deeper, more emotional place and can be almost transformative in that role."
"Baymax!" will stream exclusively on Disney+ June 29, 2022.