Baymax! Trailer: Everyone's Favorite Healthcare Robot Returns For A New Disney+ Series

Do you remember "Big Hero 6," the futuristic animated Disney movie set in the fictional mash-up city of San Fransokyo that presented the impossibly ideal scenario where people could have easy access to free healthcare at the drop of a hat? Sure, that took the form of the lovably dopey Baymax, an inflatable nurse robot who can correctly diagnose whatever's ailing people with just a quick scan, but let's be real — the sci-fi of it all was hardly the most unbelievable aspect of that movie (at least for those of us living in the United States).

The well-received and genuinely heartfelt movie quickly became a hit upon release (fun fact: "Big Hero 6" is technically a comic book movie, based on a series of Marvel comics of the same name), though Disney was surprisingly slow to move forward with any significant follow-ups in terms of sequels or spin-offs. We did receive one Disney Channel and Disney XD series titled "Big Hero 6: The Series" that ran from 2017-2021. But finally, after the better part of a decade after the original movie's release, the studio is coming out with another animated adventure to continue the story of Baymax and young science prodigy, Hiro Hamada.

"Baymax!" has the makings of a surprisingly low-key change of pace compared to the blockbuster heroics of "Big Hero 6." But then again, I can distinctly recall myself thinking that I'd gladly watch an entire movie dealing with nothing but Baymax going around and annoying people with his nonstop empathy. In the end, this premise turned out to be a Disney+ streaming series, but clearly, they called my bluff on that! Check out the new trailer below!