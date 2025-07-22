2025's Most Underrated TV Show Is An A24 Animated Comedy Streaming On Prime Video

The very first episode of "#1 Happy Family USA" takes place on September 10, 2001, introducing us to the Hussein family as they try to assimilate into American culture without losing their connection to their heritage. After the September 11 attacks, everything changes, and the family becomes more desperate to fit in than ever. Patriach Hussein Hussein (voiced by Youssef) tries to be as patriotic to America as possible, while mother Sharia (Salma Hindy) just wants the family to reconnect with their faith. Over-achieving older sister Mona (Alia Shawkat) wants to be class president at any cost and is by far the most experienced in playing the system and code-switching to her benefit, while younger brother Rumy (Youssef) mostly just wants to download music illegally and masturbate in his room. Series co-creator Brady is best known for her work on "South Park," though she did also pen the screenplay for the cult comedy "Hot Rod," and she and Youssef definitely lean into much filthier and baser humor than in Youssef's other shows.

"#1 Happy Family USA" is one part crude coming-of-age comedy and one part surreal peek into a specific slice of life, although anyone who grew up in the early 2000s is certain to get some great nostalgic laughs in. Sometimes the show gets really weird, like Rumy's best friend being a suicidal sacrificial lamb named Lamby that only he can talk with, or Rumy's grandpa almost exclusively appearing as a ghost, but it's also really stinking funny.