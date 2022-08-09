Mo Trailer: Finding The Funny In Falling Between The Cracks

The trailer shows Mo trying to make sense of the many worlds he inhabits. He struggles to make ends meet by selling merchandise out of the trunk of his car, which is one of the only things he can do to make money without a state-issued ID, and we see the hustle that goes into making that work. He is constantly reminded of the differences in culture, with white friends and acquaintances making awkward attempts to be welcoming and his own family fighting to assimilate without losing their own culture. Oh, and apparently everyone keeps their shoes on inside in Texas? That's nasty. Don't do that. Keep those outside germs outside.

On top of balancing his family's Palestinian culture with the American culture he's surrounded by, Mo also has to try and reconcile his girlfriend's Mexican-American Catholic culture as well. Teresa Ruiz plays Mo's girlfriend Maria, who we see in the trailer attempting to teach Mo the sign of the cross. The rest of the cast includes Farah Bseiso as Mo's mother, Omar Elba as his older brother Sameer, and Tobe Nwigwe as Mo's oldest friend, Nick.

Here's the official synopsis:

Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullsh** as a Palestinian refugee constantly living one step away from asylum on the path to U.S. citizenship. His family — including his resilient and spiritual mother, sister and older brother — flee to Houston, Texas. Laughing the pain away, Mo learns to adapt to his new world though getting ahead in life comes with several setbacks.

"Mo" will premiere on Netflix on August 24, 2022.