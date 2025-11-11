Deadpool & Wolverine Almost Featured A Connection To Marvel's Worst-Reviewed Movie

Amid the cavalcade of guest appearances, "Deadpool & Wolverine" features one of Marvel Studios' biggest stars, Chris Evans. When he first appears in the film, fans are led to believe he's playing his most famous role: Steve Rogers/Captain America. But it's quickly revealed that the actor is actually portraying his version of Johnny Storm from the early 2000s "Fantastic Four" films, in one of the more successful surprises in all of "Deadpool & Wolverine." Including a separate Fantastic Four team would have lessened the impact. But it seems that wasn't the only thing holding the Trank troop back, as Ryan Reynolds was also worried about his movie's budget.

The actor, who's often heralded as some sort of marketing genius, is pretty much guaranteed to figure out a way to make his movies (and multiple companies) successful. But in "Deadpool & Wolverine" Reynolds was playing a character that has long been close to the his heart, and was therefore even more invested in ensuring the movie was a hit. As such, he wanted to make sure he could deliver, and bringing back the cast of Josh Trank's ill-fated film just didn't add up in the end. "We were trying to be mindful of the budget," Reynolds told Collider. "We were trying to make the movie. We always understood it's rated R, you know. It isn't a blank check, and part of our responsibility is to return the investment that they're making in us."

With Reynolds somewhat restricted by the R-rating, he knew he had to balance the fun of cameos against the risk of hurting the movie's profit potential. With that in mind, it seems he didn't want to push for more cameos than he thought was fair. "I never want a budget that I don't feel like I can make good on," he continued. "And the more kind of toys you start asking for and the more kind of characters you start wanting to license, the deeper in that sort of point of no return becomes."