Dead End: Paranormal Park Is The Kind Of Family Show Netflix Should Embrace

Streaming platforms are still a contentious subject for creatives in the entertainment industry and audiences alike, but one benefit is undeniable — the accessibility of a streaming library allows people to discover shows and movies they may have missed out on when they first debuted. It used to be that people would discover their new favorite after browsing video store shelves, catching a stray rerun on cable, or having an older cousin introduce them to something cool from before their time. If you were lucky enough to come of age with the internet, forum discussions, lists published on your favorite online publication (like /Film!), or the omnipotent Tumblr gifset were methods of cultural sharing that allowed strangers to connect with one another over a shared love of film and television.

Now, the almighty streaming platform algorithm has done all the legwork, and audiences are frequently injecting new life into movies that initially flopped upon release or kickstarting a new obsession with TV shows that went off the air years ago. Recently, the Netflix animated fantasy horror series "Dead End: Paranormal Park," which was canceled two years ago, has been rediscovered by some people whose only knowledge of the show is some out-of-context clips. The supernatural series centers on Barney (Zach Barack) and Norma (Kody Kavitha), two teenagers who are hired to work at Phoenix Parks, a haunted Dollywood-esque theme park created by the famous Pauline Phoenix (Coco Peru). They're joined by Barney's childhood pup Puglsey (Alex Brightman) and Courtney (Emily Osment), the park's resident 1,000-year-old demon. It evokes the family-friendly scares of shows like "Courage the Cowardly Dog," "The Adventures of Billy & Mandy," "Scooby-Doo," and "Gravity Falls," but with the heart of shows like "Steven Universe" and my beloved favorite, "Craig of the Creek."

Well, having actually seen "Dead End: Paranormal Park," I can confidently say that this is exactly the kind of family show that Netflix should embrace, as well as the type of original series that makes streaming services worth having.