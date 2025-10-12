We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With so many streaming services crowding the market, it's easy to overlook the fact that several platforms don't require paid subscriptions. Perfectly legal, these online platforms offer a surprisingly robust library of popular shows and movies to stream. Services like Xumo Play, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, and Plex are free to use, and each have their own catalog of science fiction movies to check out. Often, these platforms are supported by ads, but the occasional commercial break is all part of the expected viewing experience.

Simply put, there are some true sci-fi cinematic gems that audiences can stream online for free through a variety of digital services. For anyone looking to avoid an overabundance of subscription fees to enjoy primo sci-fi flicks, these are great options. As ever, as licensing agreements change and expire, be aware that these selections are always subject to change.

Here are the 12 best sci-fi movies streaming for free and where you can currently find each of them.