Why The Office's Dwight Spin-Off Was Canceled, According To Rainn Wilson
"The Office" has cemented its place in television history as one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. NBC saw the value in keeping its cash cow going, even when the show was nearing the end of its run. As a result, "The Office" season 9 featured an episode titled "The Farm," which was used as a backdoor pilot for a spin-off that would have taken place at the infamous Schrute Farms and focused on Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), along with the rest of his eccentric family. Ultimately, however, the network didn't move forward with it. But why?
The Dwight-led spin-off was first revealed shortly before season 9 premiered in September 2012, with "The Farm" being filmed and ultimately airing towards the back half of the season. Unfortunately, it didn't pan out, as "The Farm" is widely regarded as being one of the worst episodes of "The Office." However, as Wilson has told it, that's not exactly why NBC decided not to proceed with the show.
During an interview on "The Last Laugh" podcast, Wilson discussed what went down with "The Farm" behind the scenes. "NBC, at that time, had a new regime that came in, and they wanted to do big, bright, flashy, splashy shows that were multi-cams and going back to 'Friends' kind of thing," the actor explained. He went on to add that he feels the network made a costly mistake:
"They were just not interested at all in 'Office' spin-offs at the time. Had they taken 'The Farm,' they'd probably have another billion dollars in the bank. Even now, all the people that have seen 'The Office' 20 times, they're going to watch 'The Farm' at least once or twice."
"Would it have been as good as 'The Office'? No. No way. Not even close," Wilson admitted. "Would it have been good? Would it have been solid? Would it have been a good solid comedy? Yeah, it would have, and we would've done some really cool stuff. And I think they really missed out."
Was The Farm a missed opportunity to expand The Office?
Notably, "Parks and Recreation" started as an "Office" spin-off before becoming its own thing. That show became beloved in its own right, and not having to be beholden to another universe was certainly helpful. So no, to Wilson's point, NBC didn't feel like it needed a spin-off at that point.
Beyond that, "The Farm" could have easily ruined the reputation of "The Office." Granted, pilots are often not a good representation of a show as a whole, but that single episode was not particularly encouraging.
"Everyone I spoke to felt it was a bad idea. I agree," said Andy Greene, author of the 2020 book "The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s," before adding, "You don't want to spend that much time with Dwight on the farm. He's funny at an office with people that are his total opposites. 'The Farm' is a salvaged failed pilot that they chopped up into a regular episode because NBC didn't want to pick it up."
When it comes to the money, maybe Wilson is right. NBC paid $500 million to get the rights to "The Office" from Netflix for Peacock. It's that important. Speaking further, Wilson explained that NBC always had issues understanding the show and that, ironically, it was Netflix that helped make the series a timeless classic in the first place:
"The history of 'The Office' in NBC is, they never really got the show. Honestly, it was like five years after the show was over, when all of a sudden it started being watched in the billions of minutes on Netflix, that NBC was like, wait a minute, this is kind of a cash cow. This is actually a really good show, and it's got some legs."
"The Office" finally does have a spin-off in the form of "The Paper." So far, so good, as it's already been renewed for a second season. Will it stand the test of time though? Is it a better option than "The Farm" would have been? That's an unanswerable question, but nothing suggests that the Schrute-focused show would have been a good idea.
