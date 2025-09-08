The Paper Feels Less Like The Office, And More Like Another Beloved Sitcom
It's been 12 years since we left "The Office" and the mockumentary model became notorious thanks to the employees of Dunder Mifflin in Scranton, Pennsylvania. In that time, so many other shows have come and gone that replicated it with their own fair share of success. "Modern Family," "Parks and Recreation," and "What We Do In The Shadows" are just a few that come to mind, leaning into the idea of letting us be flies on the wall and watching laughs unfold in either government offices or decrepit homes inhabited by vampires; some even joined the list of the best sitcoms of all-time. And yet, the only rival to "The Paper" that many will care about is the show it's loosely tied to (both with an early plot connection and one primary crossover character). However, I think audiences shouldn't be comparing "The Paper" to "The Office," but rather another current show that shares similar aims and delivers laughs that are far kinder in nature.
Making its debut in 2021, "Abbott Elementary," Quinta Brunson's ABC show about a public school in West Philadelphia, has already won four Emmys in its four seasons so far. That's one fewer win than "The Office" had in its entire nine-season run. Brunson, who takes on the lead role of Janine Teagues as well as writing the show, has made sure her comedy spends time doing something "The Office" rarely did by shining a spotlight on an important and concerning issue, just like "The Paper" is trying to do in its first season.
The Paper takes a page from Abbott's playbook
The consistent message that "Abbott Elementary" has been trying to communicate is that teachers can be absolute heroes, even with the limited resources they're given. The Brunson-led show shares the same underdog attitude as, say, "Parks and Recreation" did, and is filled with characters who have the best intentions and only want to do good in a system in which they're struggling. It's this very same kind of statement "The Office" spin-off is trying to make on the current state of journalism, which plays out like a love letter and has plenty of funny pages in between.
Not to criticize "The Office" too harshly, but when you consider all the pranks Jim (John Krasinski) played on Dwight (Rainn Wilson), or the often pitiful situations Michael Scott (Steve Carell) found himself in, "The Office" could sometimes feel a little mean-spirited. That doesn't seem to be the case with "The Paper." This new chapter in the world of "The Office" highlights the decline of print journalism and the stories happening outside your door instead of around the world. Just like "Abbott" character Janine is a character with good intentions, so is Domhnall Gleeson's Ned, trying to keep the good ship Truth Teller afloat when it's close to sinking. (Plus, the Ned/Mare relationship has shades of the Janine/Gregory relationship on "Abbott" in addition to the obvious Jim and Pam comparisons.) Hopefully, "The Paper" will continue to spread its good-hearted message for as long as "The Office" lasted.
Season 1 of "The Paper" is streaming on Peacock.