The Paper Feels Less Like The Office, And More Like Another Beloved Sitcom

It's been 12 years since we left "The Office" and the mockumentary model became notorious thanks to the employees of Dunder Mifflin in Scranton, Pennsylvania. In that time, so many other shows have come and gone that replicated it with their own fair share of success. "Modern Family," "Parks and Recreation," and "What We Do In The Shadows" are just a few that come to mind, leaning into the idea of letting us be flies on the wall and watching laughs unfold in either government offices or decrepit homes inhabited by vampires; some even joined the list of the best sitcoms of all-time. And yet, the only rival to "The Paper" that many will care about is the show it's loosely tied to (both with an early plot connection and one primary crossover character). However, I think audiences shouldn't be comparing "The Paper" to "The Office," but rather another current show that shares similar aims and delivers laughs that are far kinder in nature.

Making its debut in 2021, "Abbott Elementary," Quinta Brunson's ABC show about a public school in West Philadelphia, has already won four Emmys in its four seasons so far. That's one fewer win than "The Office" had in its entire nine-season run. Brunson, who takes on the lead role of Janine Teagues as well as writing the show, has made sure her comedy spends time doing something "The Office" rarely did by shining a spotlight on an important and concerning issue, just like "The Paper" is trying to do in its first season.