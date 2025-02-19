The Office's Cancelled Spin-Off Would Have Ruined The Show's Happy Ending

Spin-offs aren't always a good idea. For every "Frasier" or "Young Sheldon," which originated from "Cheers" and "The Big Bang Theory" respectively, there's a "Joey," the follow-up to "Friends" that spectacularly crashed and burned. "The Office" didn't get a spin-off immediately after it ended in 2013, but it almost did — and one of the show's last episodes was a backdoor pilot for the spin-off that never was. It's a good thing it never came to fruition, frankly ... because it would have screwed up the happy ending between main characters Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) and Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey).

The 17th episode of the ninth and final season of "The Office," simply titled "The Farm," was intended as a backdoor pilot — a seemingly bygone practice where showrunners would center an episode around characters and scenarios that they hope will result in a spin-off later. In the episode as it aired, Dwight goes back to Schrute Farms for his Aunt Shirley's funeral and reunites with his family, including his brother Jeb (Thomas Middleditch) and sister Fannie (Majandra Delfino). Nora Kirkpatrick, who plays Dwight's girlfriend Esther throughout season 9 of "The Office," also appears in the episode, which seems to indicate that, had "The Farm" ever made it to series, Esther and Dwight would have remained involved.

As we all now know, "The Farm" never turned into a full-fledged series, and in the series finale of "The Office," Esther is out of the picture and Dwight and Angela finally tie the knot. So what happened with "The Farm" in the end?