10 Worst Episodes Of The Office, Ranked

There's no debating that "The Office" should be remembered as one of the most influential TV comedies of all time. Just as its British predecessor had done for its local sitcoms, the US adaptation (which first premiered in 2006) defined what American network sitcoms would look, feel, and sound like for the next decade and change.

The influence of "The Office" can be felt on future hit shows like "Superstore," "Parks and Recreation," and even "Abbott Elementary," while the cast and crew whose careers it kickstarted have since produced the likes of "The Mindy Project," the "A Quiet Place" franchise, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "The Good Place," and more. Suffice it to say, entertainment at large would look a lot different if "The Office" had never come to the states — though that doesn't mean the show lasted so long without considerable hiccups.

If you ask Pam Beesly herself, Jenna Fischer, fans are wrong about the supposed decline in quality in "The Office" episodes during its later seasons. Even if some of the series' singular magic had left since the sudden departure of Michael Scott and Steve Carell, the series maintained something of a technical baseline. Indeed, as we set out in search of the worst episodes of "The Office," not all of them came from the show's divisive final season. In fact, more than a few came during the golden age of Michael Scott.

These are the worst episodes of "The Office."