Jenna Fischer Says This Hot Take About The Office Is Totally Wrong

Ask most fans of "The Office" and they'll tell you that the show gets worse as it goes on, even though I use "worse" here as a relative term — because even the lowest lows of "The Office" are still decent television. Star Jenna Fischer totally disagrees with that assessment, though. In fact, Fischer, who played Pam Beesly-Halpert for the entire nine season run, thinks the show is just great from start to finish.

During an appearance on David Spade and Dana Carvey's podcast "Fly on the Wall," Fischer said that, as she revisits "The Office" alongside her friend and co-star Angela Kinsey — who appeared on the series as accountant Angela Martin and co-hosts "Office Ladies," a rewatch podcast, with Fischer — she feels like it's all good.

"My biggest takeaway from having rewatched it was that it's really good the whole time," she said bluntly, clearly referring to the idea that the show's quality declined after Steve Carell, who starred as Michael Scott until season 7, left the series behind.

"I think there was this lore, especially among the cast and the creatives, that maybe we hit our peak in season 3 or season 4," Fischer continued. "And also this belief that the two seasons after Steve left, we were just treading water and maybe they weren't as good. But when I watched everything, some of my favorite episodes were in seasons 8 and 9 after Steve had left. There were still these amazing storylines."

"Amazing" might be a little bit of a stretch (there are, to be honest, a lot of rough episodes in seasons 8 and 9 of "The Office"), especially when you consider just how good some of the pre-season 7 episodes of the series were. When it comes to that, though, Fischer was honest about where her allegiances lie ... and shouted out one of the show's most cringeworthy and beloved installments.