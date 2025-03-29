Why Jenna Fischer Almost Killed Amy Adams' The Office Casting

Season 1 of "The Office" is not the show's strongest point. (In fact, our /Film team has ranked season 1 dead last out of all nine seasons of the show — and that includes the aimless season 8.) It's full of awkward moments, and nothing represents that quite so much as the endless alpha-male shenanigans of the season finale, "Hot Girl." The episode traces the cringe-worthy, testosterone-ridden antics of the still-underdeveloped characters of the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch as they vie for the attention of knock-off purse salesperson Katy, as played by the talented Amy Adams.

Here's the thing, though. When the episode was originally shot, Adams actually wasn't on set. While she had auditioned and was the first choice for multiple people (including episode writer and Kelly Kapur actress Mindy Kaling), Adams was initially overlooked for one key reason: She looked too much like Pam Beesley actress Jenna Fischer.

In an episode of the "Office Ladies" podcast that aired in late 2024, Fischer and her co-host Angela Kinsey re-examined the season 1 finale through the lens of the extra-long superfan episode version. In the process, Fischer explained (via People):

"But there was this concern that Amy and I looked too similar. I guess one of the writers even said, 'I'm sorry. We can't cast her. She's like Jenna 2.0.' And so they got cold feet and they cast someone else."

That "someone else" wasn't just cast, she spent an entire day on set filming as Katy. It wasn't until after this that the powers that be at NBC decided she wasn't right for the role. They let her go, brought in Adams, and the rest is history.